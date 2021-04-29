A Luxury Nail Salon chain offers Free cosmetic surgery to their customers

Southern California has a partnership with board certified cosmetic surgeons which means Images Luxury Nail Lounge clients have exclusive discounts for a variety of cosmetic procedures including Botox, breast augmentation, fillers, tummy tucks and much more.

As of 1/1/2021, Images Luxury Nail Lounge customers will have their spending totals calculated and will be able to redeem $200 worth of free cosmetic surgical and non surgical procedures of the client's choice (for every two thousand dollars spent at any Images location). The cosmetic procedures will be done with board certified cosmetic surgeons and qualified professionals at Coast Surgery Center in Huntington Beach and include: Botox, Fillers, Breast Augmentation, Tummy Tuck, Liposuction, Brazilian Butt Lift, Nose surgery, Eye surgery and more.

Images Luxury Nail Lounge was established in 2014 and now has 6 prime locations in Southern

California. With our state-of-the-art interior and professional-grade cosmetic procedures, each

Images location offers a unique experience. Images Luxury Nail Lounge is ranked the 24th "Top Company" in Los Angeles and the 253rd "Fastest Growing Businesses in the Country" by Inc. Magazine's Top 500 for 2017.

Images Luxury Nail Lounge is now offering both lucrative partnership and investment opportunities nationwide. So, if you are interested in establishing your own luxury salon with the benefit of a well-established support system and a recognizable brand, please call 949-999-0888 or visit http://www.imagesnaillounge.com

SOURCE Images Luxury Nail Lounge

