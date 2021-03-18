A Match Made in Heaven: Hotwire Teams up with Sexual Well-Being Brand Unbound Babes to Reach Travelers Stuck at Home

Available to adults 21+, the "Can't-Do That-At-Home" package sets out to spice up the lives of some of the nearly three million millennials known as "boomerang kids" who moved back in with their parents during the last year according to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data 1 . What's more, a recent Hotwire survey found that more than 70 percent of these adults want to take a steamy romantic getaway to improve their sex lives, which have taken a nosedive about as drastically as their travel plans did in 2020. 2

Priced at just $35, this first-of-its-kind intimacy kit includes over $100 of adult-themed products from Unbound, as well as a $200 Hotwire voucher in the form of "HotDollars" for a much-needed getaway, so you can take a not-so-PG-rated vacation or staycation when you're ready.3 The limited edition Can't-Do-That-At-Home package goes on sale Wednesday, March 24 at Midnight EST.

Visit www.cantdothatathome.com for more details, and be sure to sign up for a Hotwire account if you don't have one already, so your hotel HotDollars can be redeemed, STAT!

"We know this past year has brought a unique set of challenges, to say the least," said Katie Lay, Sr. Director of Engagement Marketing at Hotwire. "And while travel certainly looks a bit different, we're always looking for new, creative ways to reach our savvy millennial travelers who have been stuck at home--especially if that's with their parents. We're all about helping travelers however we can, beginning with finding amazing deals on killer hotels; this innovative collaboration with Unbound is just a next step for us as the realities and needs of travelers continue to change."

Hotwire isn't new to the idea of a Hot getaway. In fact, the last-minute travel experts are known for releasing an annual index with top US destinations for a "quickie" (2-3 night) trip -- curated with the help of over 10,000 data points across 300 cities and taking into account current traveler preferences. The "Make it a Quickie" initiative was developed alongside some of the world's top love and intimacy experts for a unique take on travel. You can find the most recent index for some quickie getaway inspiration here .

"Exploring pleasure and exploring the world go hand in hand, which is why we're thrilled to be teaming up with travel site Hotwire," said Polly Rodriguez, CEO and Cofounder of Unbound Babes. "This first-of-its-kind product encompasses both sexual wellbeing and travel, and we're proud to be bringing the unique collaboration to the forefront at a time when people deserve an escape."

About Hotwire

Hotwire is a leading discount travel site. Launched in 2000, Hotwire, Inc. was one of the first online travel sites to work with suppliers directly to book unsold inventory. By simply hiding the brand name, Hotwire can offer customers deep savings on hotel rooms, rental cars, and flights. Sign up for an account today at Hotwire.com .

Hotwire is an operating company within Expedia Group. For more information, visit www.hotwire.com.

About Unbound Babes

Unbound Babes designs beautiful, affordable, and body safe products for when you're feeling yourself. In 2013, co-founders Polly Rodriguez and Sarah Jayne Kinney started Unbound with the goal of taking vibrators, lubricants and sexual accessories mainstream. Today, the company has been hailed by the New York Times as the "ideological center of the tech-savvy, female-led women's sexuality movement" with over 50 products created by a team of all women in New York City.

1 Pew Research Center (Sept. 4, 2020): "A majority of young adults in the U.S. live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression" https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/09/04/a-majority-of-young-adults-in-the-u-s-live-with-their-parents-for-the-first-time-since-the-great-depression/

2 Hotwire's online survey of 500 U.S. consumers aged 25 - 34 fielded March 4 - 5 via Toluna

3 $200 HotDollars will be deposited in your Hotwire Account for use on Hot Rate® bookings. HotDollars are subject to the HotDollars Rules and Restrictions [ LINK ].

