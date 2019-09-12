A Match to Fight Childhood Cancer - #GoldUnited

#GoldUnited. Partnering with Loudoun United FC , the Max Cure Foundation ( www.maxcurefoundation.org ) and Team Mathias ( www.teammathias.org ) will be part of a special match on September 28, 2019, 7:30 pm at Segra field in Leesburg, Virginia. The Max Cure Foundation and Team Mathias are proudly joining forces during September's childhood cancer awareness month to, quite literally, take shots on goal in support of the fight against childhood cancer. Funds raised from the game will be divided equally and used to provide financial support to families with a child in active treatment, fund translational research and raise critical awareness of childhood cancer. Childhood cancer is the number one cause of death by disease of children in the United States with 1 out of every 285 child diagnosed with some form of cancer before the age of 19.

The evening includes a pre-match Tailgate with the Loudoun United Stampede Supporters Group; auction for the highest bidder to take 3 penalty shots on one of Loudoun United FC's goalies; opportunity to meet and greet with players; bid on the halftime penalty kick charity challenge as Max Cure Foundation Executive Director Jonathan Agin takes ten penalty shots on one of Loudoun United FC's goalkeepers.

Fans and supporters alike can purchase discounted tickets with $5 of each ticket sold donated to Max Cure Foundation and Team Mathias. Tickets are available at:

https://offer.fevo.com/loudoun-united-kick-childhood-cancer-with-the-max-cure-foundation-ca94cc3?fevoUri=loudoun-united-kick-childhood-cancer-with-the-max-cure-foundation-ca94cc3%2F

