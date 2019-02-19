A-MAX Auto Insurance Celebrates 150th Office Grand Opening in Dallas

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance is proud to announce its 150th office grand opening celebration on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5501 East Grand Avenue in Dallas. Join the team in the festivities, ribbon-cutting ceremony and enjoy free food, music, raffle prizes giveaway, and more! As part of the company's core values and in the spirit of giving back, this celebration is centered around the "MAXRespect for Families" initiative by organizing a diaper drive alongside local Dallas and Texas state non-profits. The event kicks off a statewide diaper drive among its offices to gather much-needed supplies for families in need of assistance.

"We are so happy to share this accomplishment with Dallas customers, residents and employees," said Amyn Rajan, Vice-President of Strategy and Innovation at A-MAX Auto Insurance. "We started in a few small offices around Dallas and have continued on the growth trajectory, so we are excited where this next step will take us in our journey." A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides a unique ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers. The company, first began in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, aims to exceed expectations by providing excellent customer service at affordable rates with convenient locations.

A-MAX is the industry leader in providing low cost insurance with easy-to-understand, customized policies that best fit the needs of the individual. They realize the need to provide services to those who may otherwise not have options. A-MAX has experienced rapid growth now with 150 convenient offices located throughout the state of Texas. In growing, they recognized core values and respect matter in business. The company's core values stem from simply providing a maximum respect (MAXRespect) to others. A pledge also sprouted from their passion to give back to the communities they serve. This "MAXRespect Initiative" concentrates on respecting customers and communities by highlighting drivers, workers, families, students, and the environment.

The 150th Location Grand Opening Celebration will be at 5501 East Grand Avenue in Dallas on Saturday, February 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 800-921-AMAX or go to amaxinsurance.com.

