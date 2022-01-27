SAN ANGELO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance, an industry leader specializing in providing low-cost insurance to thousands of residents and businesses, is pleased to announce the opening of its first office in San Angelo, Texas.

Located at 3347 Knickerbocker Rd, this addition extends the company's footprint across Texas, now with 196 offices statewide. The new San Angelo office features approximately 1,365 total square feet and will continue to offer excellent service and affordable rates to customers in the surrounding community.

A-MAX Auto Insurance Opens First Office in San Angelo A-MAX Auto Insurance Opens First Office in San Angelo

WHAT: Join A-MAX representatives and the Chamber of Commerce to celebrate our ribbon cutting ceremony and first open house event at our first San Angelo office.

Open to the public, guests will enjoy face painting, music, giveaways, and free tacos from 12 pm - 2 pm.

WHEN: Grand opening celebration, Friday, February 11th from 9 pm - 7 pm

WHERE: A-MAX office located at 3347 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904

"We've worked towards bringing A-MAX to San Angelo for a long while now so finally getting the doors open on our first office is already a big win for our teams," said Director of Sales for North Texas, Jayson Cheves. "Our top priority is offering MAX Savings and MAX Respect to our customers, and we look forward to building those relationships in the San Angelo community."

A-MAX is an industry leader in providing excellent service and affordable insurance while keeping each customer's individual needs in mind. Through our customer-focused MAX Respect initiative, it's our ongoing mission to provide a customer experience that keeps our happy customers coming back.

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information or a FREE quote, call 800-921-AMAX or visit an office near you.

Media Contact:

Katie Emerline

A-MAX Auto Insurance

972-884-4132

[email protected]

SOURCE A-MAX Auto Insurance