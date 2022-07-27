A-MAX Holds Back-to-School Giveaways Across All 200 Texas Offices

Initiative Benefits Students Throughout Texas State in Time for 2022-2023 School Year

DALLAS, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A-MAX Auto Insurance, an industry leader specializing in providing low-cost insurance to thousands of residents and businesses, is supporting Texan students at an all-day initiative this Saturday, July 30th. An approaching school year always puts pressure on families to provide not only supplies, but clothing, electronics, and other learning tools for their children and A-MAX recognizes that not every family has the means. To better serve the student community, A-MAX will be donating 37,000 school supplies, including 7,400 backpacks, in time for the 2022-2023 school year. Backpacks, notebooks, and other school supplies will be readily available at each of the 200 office locations for all students on a first-come, first-serve basis, and while supplies last.

A-MAX's Back to School backpack and supplies giveaway is on July 30, 2022 from 10AM to 5PM

A-MAX is committed to supporting the communities in which they serve. This backpack and supplies giveaway springs from A-MAX's MAXRespect Initiative which aims to bolster the lives of students - just one of the company's pillars about respect for drivers, workers, families, and students. Through the Respect for Students philosophy of the MAXRespect Initiative, A-MAX aims to stop bullying in our schools by training students and staff to prevent and address bullying problems.

A-MAX's President of Sales, Rick Genest said, "Giving back to the students in our communities is not only about improving their lives, but also strengthening their classroom learning experiences. You can never underestimate the value of a good education and if A-MAX can contribute even in a small way, we will always take that opportunity."

GIVEAWAY DETAILS:

WHAT: Students are invited to visit their local office for the A-MAX Back To School Giveaway 2022 - a campaign where free backpacks, notebooks, and other school supplies will be available for pickup at every A-MAX office across the state of Texas.

WHEN: Saturday, July 30, 2022; 10AM-5PM

WHERE: All 200 A-MAX offices statewide - www.amaxinsurance.com/find-an-office

About A-MAX Auto Insurance: A-MAX Auto Insurance is headquartered in Dallas and has offices throughout Texas, including the DFW metroplex, Houston area, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, the Rio Grande Valley, and more. A-MAX acts as an independent insurance agency, which provides the ability to shop for the best prices and coverage options from multiple insurance carriers, including auto, renters, homeowners, and more. For more information or a FREE quote, call 800-921-AMAX or visit an office near you.

