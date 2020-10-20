A Mic Drop Moment: West Coast Mercantile Introduces Feature-Packed Bed Sheets, Ends Argument About Whose Sheets are Best

Innovation in design is a distinction the company has proudly earned. Explaining the company's design ethos, Ani Wright, the company's co-founder and product design engineer, said, "Most brands extol a fabric's weave or thread count. At some point, unless you're in the textile business, it's difficult to tell the difference!" West Coast Mercantile knows the fabric is incredibly important, and its organic cotton is among the best you will find. Customers already expect a luxury fabric, so West Coast Mercantile uses that as a starting point, focusing instead on solving things customers hate about traditional bed sheets. Ani continued, "We made sure to make our flat sheets long enough to tuck under the mattress and every Queen or larger set of sheets includes two sets of pillowcases!"

The founders care deeply about the environment, too. West Coast Mercantile buys carbon offsets for the shipping, and packaging is simple, clean and biodegradable, even using vegetable based ink in the labels and shipping cartons. Mitch Wright, CEO and co-founder, explained, "Something like 93% of plastic used, even if it is recyclable, is never recycled and ends up in landfills or the ocean. For us, this goes beyond 'making it recyclable'. When it comes to plastic, we'd just rather not use it in our products."

West Coast Mercantile was formed in 2017 on Whidbey Island just outside Seattle, Washington, with the express goal of perfecting the fit and feel of bed sheets. Products designed with decidedly functional elements are the hallmarks of West Coast Mercantile, where attention to detail and practicality make them stand out from the crowd. You could say they've "cornered the market" for sheets that actually fit.

For whatever reason, married co-founders appears to be a common occurrence for disruptive companies in the bed and bath industry. Keeping the stereotype alive, the founders – Mitch and Ani Wright – are indeed married, even after highly animated "discussions" about product design. The company aims to build upon its tradition of incorporating innovative, unique and useful features into their products while utilizing premium quality, socially responsible materials. With even more exciting bed and bath products in the pipeline, the company sells its products direct to consumers to keep prices affordable at www.westcoastmercantile.com.

