A Modern Sleep & Relaxation Aid: AROMEO Sense Transforms Your Bedroom into Any Ambience Using Multi-Sensory Technology

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming to CES® 2021, Aromeo Sense is a modern wellness device that transforms your bedroom atmosphere into any mood using a synergy of aroma, light, and music therapy. The aromatherapy works through a diffuser body that provides waterless diffusion of 3 natural fragrance pods made from 100% botanical and non-toxic ingredients. Its colored light therapy is from a 40-LED light ring around the body of the diffuser, featuring 20 base colors, 6 animations, and limitless gradient possibilities. The device works with Aromeo App, which provides curated music therapy playlists and allows users to schedule sessions as well as customize their multi-sensory settings. It is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

"After the pandemic, we spend more than 90% of our time indoors. We work, rest, and sleep in the same space. So Aromeo Sense transforms your space for different uses - providing the right atmosphere throughout the day," says Michelle Fno (Co-Founder of Aromeo Diffuser).

Aromeo Sense features three preset modules: Sleep, Relax, and Focus. Sleep Module allows you to sleep peacefully with the help of essential oils that are diffused in coordination with a dimming sunset glow and soothing music. In the morning, instead of waking up to nasty alarm sounds, you will wake up to an energizing scent with glowing sunrise light and energizing music.

Relax Module guides your inhale and exhale with a breathing light ring and transports you to relaxation scenes such as a sandy beach with tropical scent and soothing ocean waves. Focus Module can help you concentrate and improve your productivity even when working from home. It uses focus-intensifying aromas, alertness-boosting blue light, and uplifting music.

Aromeo Sense is designed to be intuitive. Users can experience the multi-sensory experience simply with the press of a button on the device. The device highlights an oval ring that provides a multi-colored light that can be adjusted by tapping the rear key. The body contains an anodized aluminum diffuser that supports 3 natural fragrance pods. To place the fragrance pods, the diffuser can be opened by tilting the light ring.

Aromeo Sense is currently funding on Indiegogo , and it has reached fully funded status in November 2020. A set of Aromeo Sense with Aromeo Pods, which contains natural fragrance, is priced from 99 USD.

About

The company behind Aromeo Sense, Miscato Limited, specializes in wellness technology products. It's their second IoT product after the successful launch of Aromeo Alpha, a smart portable aroma diffuser, in 2019.

Aromeo Sense will be on display in Miscato Limited's virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021 starting 11 January 2021. More information can be accessed at their official website www.aromeodiffuser.com.

