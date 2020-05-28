A Movie Project Exploring an Unbefitting Age Gap Love Story Across a Decade

ENCINO, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Ageless,' the movie project, is an adaptation of the recently published narrative: 'Ageless Lust, An improbable Love Affair' covering a hard to believe love story based on actual events, written by the octogenarian TG Gore. (https://www.agelesslustthebook.com)

Veronica's current photo TG Gore, the author of the book and the film proposal.

After losing his wife in a car accident, the protagonist of the movie, the grief-stricken 72-year-old surgeon, decides to retire and return to his homeland. Serendipitously, a gorgeous 31-springs younger single mother of two kindergarten-age children, unimpressed by the inglorious age difference, brings him a blazing passionate love.

Since his stone-etched retirement plans scorched his American livelihood, Gabriel, against the desires of his heart, has to leave Veronica behind. After five months of lust and love and a non-stop 14-hour flight, he lands in the Promised Land he left 30 years beforehand. They vanquished the seemingly 7500 miles unbridgeable separation using everything electronically possible, Skype-sex included.

Weeks later, she pays him a surprise visit for his 74th birthday, and they have an intoxicating honeymoon that ended with her returning to her motherly duties. In love, longing for each other, by the summer's end, Gabriel leaves his newly created life behind, and they reunite in the City of Angels.

Neither geographic distance, nor duration could destroy the profound love between the two — over three decades apart in age.

Unfortunately, just weeks after their ten year Anniversary, fate will strike again.

Why 'Ageless?' ­

This R-rated movie shall entertain and captivate the imagination of mature audiences worldwide and dazzle the wide range of contemporary erotic romance readers. The exotic locations of the Holy Land would propel this spellbinding love story to unparalleled heights. Movies in the same genre have proven over time to be great office hits. The 1990 film Pretty Woman, the 1993 Indecent Proposal and the 1997 movie As Good As it Gets, each grossed between 260-460 million. This unique lover affair that should have never happened moreover endure a decade, a superb cast, and daring cinematography would render 'Ageless' an unforgettable motion picture for years to come.

TG Gore never intended to suggest a movie adaptation. It was Mr. Razmik Torrosian, a screenwriter and producer of the upcoming Flying Dutchman picture, who suggested it and helped him write the Deck, as a film proposal is known in the industry. (https://www.agelessthefilm.com)

