A Musical Celebration of the Spanish-Speaking World for Kids

¡ BUENOS D Í AS! is a tour de force celebration of the vibrant music, language, and culture of the Spanish-speaking world. The music transports kids on a magical ride from Spain in Sonidos del flamenco (Sounds of Flamenco) to Mexico Cascarones (the lively eggshell tradition) to the Andes (Manzanita de Perú and Arbolito de Perú), finally culminating in a trip across the entire Spanish-speaking world in Se Habla Español (We Speak Spanish). Irresistible salsa, merengue, flamenco, reggae, and Andean rhythms encourage kids to sing along as they learn traditional Latin American foods in El Tamal No Está Mal (The Tamale Isn't Bad), animals in ¿Cómo Se Llama La Llama? (What's the Llama's Name?) , and musical instruments in Hagamos Música (Let's Make Music).

And, in this challenging time, the sensational soprano voice of award-winning Cuban-American singer, Ileana Pérez, soothes the spirit with her exquisite renditions of the beloved Spanish lullaby Duérmete Mi Niño and Niña (Sleep My Little One), and the hauntingly beautiful original lullaby Cuando Llegue La Noche (When the Night Comes).

¡BUENOS DÍAS! showcases the world-class talents of award-winning Whistlefritz fan favorites, Jorge Anaya, Ileana Pérez, and Didier Prossaird, as well as musicians from a diverse range of Latin musical styles, including Ricardo Marlow, Andrés Mallea, Hector "Coco" Barez, Max Rosado, Josh Kauffman, Manuel Pelayo, and Susana Lopez-Chavarriaga. Great ready to say "Buenos días" to a world of Spanish-learning fun!

About Whistlefritz

Since its founding, Whistlefritz has worked with families and teachers across the globe to create entertaining and educational programs that inspire children's love of languages! A valuable teaching tool and welcome addition to any family's home collection, Whistlefritz's Spanish for Kids music albums, videos, and lesson plans have received over 100 national honors and accolades from the most-respected organizations in children's media, including the Parents' Choice Foundation, The National Parenting Center, NAPPA, KIDS FIRST!, The Dove Foundation, Mom's Choice Awards, and many more.

¡BUENOS DÍAS! – Spanish Learning Songs is recommended for kids of all ages and is available as a CD or digital download. Other Whistlefritz titles available in the Spanish for Kids series include the La Gran Colección, Spanish Lesson Plans for Kids, ¡A Bailar!, Cha, Cha, Cha, ¡Sabor!, and CARNAVAL – Spanish Learning Songs. For more information visit www.whistlefritz.com.

