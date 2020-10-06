A Musical Celebration of the Spanish-Speaking World for Kids

The Newest Title in Award-Winning Series - "¡BUENOS DÍAS! - Spanish Learning Songs"

WASHINGTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Spanish has never been more fun — thanks to Whistlefritz's Spanish for Kids series of award-winning, language-learning programs for kids, and its latest music album release, ¡BUENOS DÍAS! – Spanish Learning Songs.  

Cover image for the children's music album BUENOS DÍAS - Spanish Learning Songs, the latest release by Whistlefritz, the award-winning producer of language-learning programs for kids. The album features performances by Jorge Anaya, Ileana Perez, Didier Prossaird, Ricardo Marlow, Hector "Coco" Barez, Max Rosado, Andres Mallea, Susana Lopez-Chavarriaga, Josh Kauffman, Eric Teran, and Memo Pelayo. The album celebrates the vibrant music, language, and culture of the Spanish-speaking world.
Audio clip of the song MANZANITA DE PERÚ from children's music album ¡BUENOS DÍAS! - Spanish Learning Songs. The song takes the traditional Spanish-language game and sets it to magical Andean music. Kids hear the traditional Andean instruments of the zampoñas and chajchas as they learn the Spanish words for numbers and the question “How old are you?” The album ¡BUENOS DÍAS! is the latest release by Whistlefritz, award-winning producer of Spanish-learning music, videos, and lessons for kids.
Audio clip of the song SE HABLA ESPAÑOL from BUENOS DÍAS - Spanish Learning Songs, the latest music album released by Whistlefritz, award-winning producer of language-learning programs for kids. People speak Spanish everywhere! This catchy reggae call-and-response song teaches the names of all “official” Spanish-speaking countries plus the country with the second-highest number of Spanish speakers in the world. Can you guess which one it is?
¡BUENOS DÍAS! is a tour de force celebration of the vibrant music, language, and culture of the Spanish-speaking world.  The music transports kids on a magical ride from Spain in Sonidos del flamenco (Sounds of Flamenco) to Mexico Cascarones (the lively eggshell tradition) to the Andes (Manzanita de Perú and Arbolito de Perú), finally culminating in a trip across the entire Spanish-speaking world in Se Habla Español (We Speak Spanish).  Irresistible salsa, merengue, flamenco, reggae, and Andean rhythms encourage kids to sing along as they learn traditional Latin American foods in El Tamal No Está Mal (The Tamale Isn't Bad), animals in ¿Cómo Se Llama La Llama? (What's the Llama's Name?), and musical instruments in Hagamos Música (Let's Make Music). 

And, in this challenging time, the sensational soprano voice of award-winning Cuban-American singer, Ileana Pérez, soothes the spirit with her exquisite renditions of the beloved Spanish lullaby Duérmete Mi Niño and Niña (Sleep My Little One), and the hauntingly beautiful original lullaby Cuando Llegue La Noche (When the Night Comes). 

¡BUENOS DÍAS! showcases the world-class talents of award-winning Whistlefritz fan favorites, Jorge Anaya, Ileana Pérez, and Didier Prossaird, as well as musicians from a diverse range of Latin musical styles, including Ricardo Marlow, Andrés Mallea, Hector "Coco" Barez, Max Rosado, Josh Kauffman, Manuel Pelayo, and Susana Lopez-Chavarriaga.  Great ready to say "Buenos días" to a world of Spanish-learning fun!   

About Whistlefritz

Since its founding, Whistlefritz has worked with families and teachers across the globe to create entertaining and educational programs that inspire children's love of languages!  A valuable teaching tool and welcome addition to any family's home collection, Whistlefritz's Spanish for Kids music albums, videos, and lesson plans have received over 100 national honors and accolades from the most-respected organizations in children's media, including the Parents' Choice Foundation, The National Parenting Center, NAPPA, KIDS FIRST!, The Dove Foundation, Mom's Choice Awards, and many more.

¡BUENOS DÍAS!  – Spanish Learning Songs is recommended for kids of all ages and is available as a CD or digital download.  Other Whistlefritz titles available in the Spanish for Kids series include the La Gran Colección, Spanish Lesson Plans for Kids, ¡A Bailar!, Cha, Cha, Cha, ¡Sabor!, and CARNAVAL – Spanish Learning Songs. For more information visit www.whistlefritz.com

