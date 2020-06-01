A Natural Partnership: PopSockets & Burt's Bees Collaborate On A New Product

PopGrip Lips x Burt's Bees will provide consumers with a two-in-one product that features the classic functionality of a PopGrip combined with trusted lip care from the pioneer of natural personal care. The grip provides multiple uses and benefits for your phone, including texting with one hand, the ability to take better photos and as a prop for media viewing.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with an iconic brand like Burt's Bees", said Melanie Love, VP Brand Marketing. "For years, the brand has been known for its innovations in the natural personal care space and has become a household name. The collaboration marries tech and lip care in a way that has created a new category of product for fans of both brands."

Burt's Bees iconic Original Beeswax Lip Balm, sold one per second worldwide, softens & nourishes dry lips naturally, with a hint of Peppermint Oil for a one-of-a-kind tingle. It is made from responsibly sourced Beeswax to condition lips, infused with Vitamin E to moisturize and is formulated without Parabens, Phthalates, Petrolatum or SLS.

"We hear from so many people that their lip balm is something they can't leave home without," said Matt King, Director of Marketing at Burt's Bees. "By partnering with PopSockets, we can make it even easier to ensure essentials – their phone and Burt's Bees lip balm – never get left behind."

PopGrip Lips x Burt's Bees comes in five unique patterns for $19.99 and includes two pans of Burt's Bees lip balm. It is launching today on PopSockets.com, Burtsbees.com and in Target stores throughout the US.

About PopSockets

Once upon a time, there was a philosophy professor named David Barnett. Like most philosophers, David lived a life driven by curiosity and innovation. It was these traits that ultimately led him into creating the first PopGrip out of a pair of buttons glued to the back of his phone. Fast forward to the present, and PopSockets is a global sensation, selling over 165 million PopGrips in more than 68 countries worldwide. They also make more than just PopGrips, such as PopTops, PopWallets, and even a super-fast phone charger. All of these are things that make your life a little easier and a lot more fun. PopSockets is also committed to making a positive impact in the world. Their charitable program, Poptivism, is all about that. Since the program's launch in 2018, PopSockets has donated over $3 million in money and product to various nonprofits. To learn more about the brand, check out popsockets.com.

About Burt's Bees

Burt's ­Bees® has been offering distinctive earth-friendly, natural health and beauty care products for over 30 years. From a beekeeper's backyard in Maine to the leading edge of natural, Burt's Bees knows natural solutions for beauty from the inside out and operates with The Greater Good™ top of mind. http://www.burtsbees.com

