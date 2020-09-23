A New Approach to Health Plan Operations

HxPro, a next-generation, claims administration platform that helps streamline healthcare claims processing and health plan management.

HxOps, a series of business processing services that aid in accelerating productivity and delivering first-rate services and quality care to members.

HxLogic, a powerful data warehouse and analytics solution that drives real-time decisions through pre-built, self-service, and predictive capabilities.

"We have been looking forward to this launch for quite a while," said Shilen Patel, Chairman and CEO. "Over several years, we have developed and acquired key capabilities to embody our HealthOps™ philosophy, managing care and benefits through the holistic interplay between technology, operations, and analytics. From this philosophy, HxOne was born. This sophisticated solution equips clients for the endlessly shifting terrain of healthcare delivery."

"This was a major endeavor spanning years of effort and investment. There is no way to short cut building a comprehensive and dynamic next-generation system," said Jason Patchen, President. "Collaborating with our clients to address claim workflow challenges, medical management dynamics, complex provider data issues, appeals and grievances, and analytics, we built a better wheel. The partnership model of development has led us to re-imagine a scalable, efficient platform capable of supporting millions of lives in any line of business. We are excited to share this market disrupting platform, HxOne, with the industry."

One solution, eliminating multiple vendors, and the need to maintain several different systems is an aspiration of many health plans. HxOne supports all types of health plans, including commercial insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, self-funded plans, IPAs, and ACOs. It uses modern technology and is deemed the most advanced claims system on the market. The design is scalable, modifiable, and interoperable to support limitless expansion, sophisticated partner collaboration, timely evidence-based decisions, and superior customer service at a lower cost. HealthAxis invites you to experience the power of one, HxOne.

About HealthAxis Group

HealthAxis equips payers, providers and health organizations with integrated solutions from an advanced claims system and TPA services to actionable analytics. We streamline operations and improve client and patient outcomes. The company's vision is healthcare rebooted as a completely efficient, information-driven and cooperative institution. HealthAxis can tailor logic, workflow, and interfaces to meet our clients' unique needs. Our turn-key services and technology solutions include: benefits administration, claims and benefits administration, member and provider services, web portals, network management and data analytics. Please visit www.healthaxis.com for more information about the company.

