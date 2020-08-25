A New Approach to Website Development Services

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atavion has introduced new packages for website development services. Rather than making large, one-time payments, companies can now opt to pay small monthly fees for custom high-end websites.

Dmitry Yarchuk, the company CEO said, "We have created these packages to support our fellow businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. Our new monthly plans are much more affordable than single time payments and include all features of a premium website development project. Most importantly, we take care of all aspects of the development process, so our clients can leave all the worrying to us."

There are various website development packages to choose from depending on a business's specific requirements.

Atavion offers a single-page website, the most popular choice for small to medium businesses, at $149 per month. These websites promote continuity and fluidity for the user and look to be more modern and engaging than other alternatives. This package is ideal for those looking to start up a business and want their aims and offers to be clear and concise.

For medium to large businesses, the multiple page website package starts from $199 per month. This package is ideal for companies that are looking to expand their website beyond a single page. This may include service pages, blog pages, or whatever their business desires.

For those who are looking to sell their services or products online, the final package on offer is the e-commerce website package, starting at $299 per month. While this may be the more expensive option, this offer will provide a business with a fully-fledged online store, allowing for direct access to their products no matter where their clients are in the world.

Unlike trying to figure out free website builder solutions, the team at Atavion takes care of everything from start to finish. Their new website development packages include everything from custom mobile friendly design and coding, to website tools integration, branded domain names and hosting. The aesthetics will be created to perfection, with the company choosing all appropriate illustrations and photos, and ensuring that the copy-writing is engaging and professional. Atavion will also take care of all maintenance and updates that the website may require, as well as its onsite search engine optimization.

The online marketing agency ensures that all their projects are completed by an expert team of award-winning specialists in the website development field. The company aims to ensure that each of its clients beats their competitors by boasting a top-quality website that engages visitors and encourages them to contact the business or make a purchase.

In a technologically advancing world, a top-quality website is crucial if you want to push your business to the next level. While the average price for an Atavion custom website project is approximately $7,000, for those who are hesitant to pay such amounts in a single installment, these new monthly website development plans are ideal.

