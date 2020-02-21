A New Crispy Fish Slider, The Return Of Shrimp Nibblers® And A Super Slider Deal Highlight White Castle's Seasonal Menu

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle has some fantastic news for fish lovers! Beginning today, the fast-food hamburger restaurant, most famous for its 100% USDA beef Sliders, is serving a new crispy Panko Breaded Fish Slider and a seasonal Craver favorite – Shrimp Nibblers®, both available for a limited time only while supplies last.

White Castle introduces the new crispy Panko Breaded Fish Slider and, for a limited time, Shrimp Nibblers®. Available at White Castle restaurants nationwide. Find your nearest Castle at https://www.whitecastle.com.

Seafood lovers will surely fall hook, line and sinker for the Panko Breaded Fish Slider, which is made with tender, flaky, wild-caught Alaska pollock, coated with a crispy panko breading and topped with American cheese. They'll also get reeled in by the mouthwatering butterfly shrimp, which are tossed in a buttermilk-flavored batter and cooked to perfection. The limited-time only Panko Breaded Fish Slider and Shrimp Nibblers®, which arrive just in time for the Lenten season, round out White Castle's everyday seafood line-up, which includes the ever-popular Fish Nibblers® and the succulent, lip-smacking clam strips (in select regions).

"At White Castle, we love giving our customers what they crave," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "So we brought back Shrimp Nibblers and improved our Fish Slider with a new crispy panko breading. We are excited to share these bold and tasty flavors."

A special promotion makes the Panko Breaded Fish Slider even more crave-worthy. White Castle is bringing back the "3 for $3" slider variety deal (not available in Indianapolis and Minneapolis). Cravers can choose any combination of three sliders from the following four options:

The crispy Panko Breaded Fish Slider

The Chicken Ring Slider, featuring two chicken rings made from tender juicy white meat and topped with American cheese

The Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Slider, made with savory sausage and a freshly cracked egg

The Bacon Cheese Slider featuring hickory smoked bacon

For a limited time, Cravers in Indianapolis and Minneapolis will be able to purchase two Panko Breaded Fish Sliders for just $2, or the Fish Slider combo meal, featuring two Fish Sliders, a small serving of French fries and a small soft drink, for just $4.99.

For Cravers everywhere, the Super Sack of 20 Original Sliders is just $10.99 if ordered online or through the White Castle App. This deal offers a delicious and affordable way to feed a hungry crowd for dinner or any event that calls for a special meal.

No matter where you crave, there is a great seasonal deal to be had. So get ready to reel in some savings!

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty sliders as a family-owned business for more than 99 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider®, made from 100% USDA inspected beef, in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 365 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings, morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide, in a growing number of international locations, and at military exchanges around the world. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than one in four of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of its faithful fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers, many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play , makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pick-up orders any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle

Related Links

http://www.whitecastle.com

