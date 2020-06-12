A New Era in Elegance Set to Begin as Crystal Plaza Breaks Ground for Major Expansion

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Plaza, named one of the best wedding venues 10 years in a row, is breaking ground and renovating for a new era in elegance. The expansion will include a new Penthouse Bridal Salon, Men's Club, Atrium Ceremony Space and Grand Walkway.

"Not only will we be creating additional elegant space, (nearly 10,000 square feet) we are creating a totally new state-of-the-art atmosphere with the hottest trends in natural light," explains Max Janoff, Managing Partner, Crystal Plaza Group. "There will be wide open windows facing our three-acre gardens and atrium style glass ceilings. Additionally, we will finally have the over-the-top accommodations every modern and classic bride has dreamed of to spend their entire day in as the wedding of their dreams is built around them in a private mansion."

The construction and renovation at 305 W. Northfield Road, Livingston, NJ is another milestone in Crystal Plaza's 103-year history. During their longevity they have dealt with very tough national circumstances such as 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy. This year's Covid-19 pandemic has unfortunately led to some postponed events, but the team at Crystal Plaza will insure they are ready as soon as possible to host events for the next 100 years to come. You can find their website, HERE.

About Crystal Plaza

Founded in 1917, we are a fourth-generation family owned and operated luxury catering and event production company based in Livingston, New Jersey. Four Janoff family members—brothers, sisters, aunts, and fathers —work side-by-side daily. And within our 150 team members, several generations of other families also call Crystal Plaza Group home—some have even found love inside the Crystal Plaza walls. It is because of this incredibly unique, intimate family unit and dedicated group that we have been able to go above and beyond for our clients for the last century.

Our team treats our guests like family. With keen attention to detail and high expectations for our talent, we strive to make every guest feel special. We understand what it means to want what you want for your wedding or event. There's no need to compromise on any of it, as every single aspect of our catering and events is customized. And while a classic palate will never go out of style, we continue to innovate to expand our fresh and modern offerings.

This distinctive flexibility and distinguished level of service has made us proud to produce events for multiple generations of families in our community and beyond—from weddings and bat/bar mitzvahs to private events and corporate affairs. Our elegant Crystal Plaza venue houses three separate kitchens for non-kosher, kosher and Glatt kosher catering, and we offer a full range of services both on- and off-premises to further provide guests choices that suit their individual styles and beliefs.

There's no one-size-fits-all here. Welcome to our family.

