A New Era of Hip-Hop: How Underrated Music Group is Bridging the Gap Between US and Dutch Music Markets

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern hip-hop music is incredibly diverse. Over the past few decades, the music industry has seen international figures like Drake, Stormzy, and many in between put their international hometowns on the map and infiltrate the US market to dominate the charts. While the rise of English-speaking European hip-hop has certainly grown, one country has yet to break that barrier: The Netherlands. Despite the fact that most Dutch urban artists embrace the English language in their music, there is still a massive gap between Holland-based talent and the mainstream US market. Two professional athletes, who have both had immense success in music, are on a mission to change that – and the face of urban hip-hop across on both sides of the pond.

When world-renowned soccer player Ryan Babel founded Underrated Music Group (UMG) BV (Holland) in 2013, he found great success in releasing music with Holland-based hip-hop artists, but quickly realized that no real urban music artist had successfully crossed over into the US market. Committed to bridging that gap, Ryan partnered with former professional basketball player and successful music label owner Michael Gomez to launch Underrated Music Group USA. In an industry dominated by White-run urban labels, Ryan and Michael created a powerhouse music group that is 100% Black-owned and run, and is poised to change the face of music as we know it.

"Everything we do is a show of respect. How we show up, how we treat our artists, and most importantly how can we give them every tool to succeed." – Ryan Babel

Both Ryan and Michael have achieved unprecedented success in their careers as athletes, music label owners, managers, promoters, and artists. Together, they hold unparalleled combined experience within the music and creative industries. The duo has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Chris Brown, T.I., Usher, G-Eazy, Marc E. Bassy, Timbaland, Dem Jointz, and many more.

"I have learned from some of the greatest to ever do it – Jean Nelson, Gee Roberson, Al Branch, Cortez Bryant, Ray Daniels and more. The one thing they always taught me is to find a star, see who sticks out like a sore thumb." – Michael Gomez

Underrated Music Group USA is proud to announce its expansion to the United States, as they look to put Holland-based artists on the map and inspire a new generation of music with grit, determination, and unmatched work ethic.

"No shortcuts at UMG. We are trying to develop the best artists in the world. If you are a creative and need a place to cultivate your talent, find us here at UMG." – Ryan Babel

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft and unwavering commitment to bridging a gap in the urban music industry, UMG's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition. UMG is thrilled to introduce their next Hip-Hop Urban crossover superstar, T. Goodwin to the American market in 2022.

About Underrated Music Group

Underrated Music Group USA was started as a music company founded in 2018 by professional athletes Ryan Babel and Michael Gomez as a division of Underrated Music Group BV (Holland). Upon successfully releasing music with artists in Holland, Ryan sought to expand the Dutch hip-hop artist's music into the world's biggest urban music market, the United States. Underrated Music Group seeks to bridge the gap between talented Holland-based urban artists and the mainstream US market to usher in a new era of community and collaboration. The founders have written platinum songs, A&R'd gold and platinum albums, performed and achieved top 10 records as music artists, and worked with some of the best in the music industry today.

