A New Era of Injury Law: Ely Valentine & Reed Partner to Educate and Empower Accident Victims Throughout Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the city of Austin and its surrounding suburbs continues to experience exponential growth, it's no surprise that the number of injury related accidents – like automobiles, bus, or construction injuries – will continue to rise. As more companies move to the Austin area and professionals revert back to a commuting schedule, understanding the options as a victim in an automobile accident can be anything short of confusing. However, a new strategic partnership between Ely & Reed, PLLC and The Valentine Law Firm has been created with the intention of educating injury victims and encouraging them to explore their options to get fair treatment.

Prior to partnering, both law firms took the initiative to offer a communicative and personal approach to their clients, particularly in a time when victims are in their darkest and most vulnerable places in life. The partnership only seemed sensible since their values, passion, and ability to offer multiple expert opinions on a case for the price of one only benefits the client.

"Acquiring timely treatment plans are imperative for victims to achieve their best sense of recovery and well-being. However, there seems to be a lack of knowledge and education that identifies the options victims may have when they are injured," Shanna Valentine said. With the combination of their 40+ years in law practice at Ely Valentine & Reed, clients also receive the benefit of leveraging their network and relational skills to achieve proper treatment for their injury.

"One of the primary concerns with victims becomes the cost of treatment plans, regardless of the type of insurance plan they may have," Valentine said. "Health-related treatments can get costly, and many victims are worried about the payment as opposed to focusing on what should be their priority which is their health."

"Because we have a prodigious network of professional doctors that we have worked with, we are able to leverage our experience and relationships to ensure our clients receive the treatment they deserve with an option to defer the cost of treatments needed until the case has been settled," Ely said. This is achieved through the process of using a "letter of protection," a term that most victims don't even know exists.

Ely Valentine & Reed, PLLC has an impressive 100 percent track record of cases settled and won related to injury accidents and an 80 percent success rate of leveraging the letter of protection process with out-of-network professional doctors. According to Valentine, they don't believe in giving false hope to people who think they may have a case, and there's no consultation fee for the client until the settlement.

Through their mastery of best practices, expertise, and passion for assisting people, the Ely Valentine & Reed partnership and mission will bode well in a growing population where it's only natural to see a rise in injury cases. As they continue to expand in the Austin, Dallas and Cedar Park areas in Texas, they have committed to continuing to provide the personal touch that proves to be imperative to injury related victims. With communication and education at the forefront of their business, Ely Valentine & Reed, PLLC is sure to continue to rank the charts of top injury law firm practices.

To learn more about Ely, Valentine & Reed, PLLC, please visit: https://evrfirm.com/

About Ely Valentine and Reed PLLC

The Ely Valentine & Reed PLLC partnership was formed in 2021 with a focus on injury law practice. Combining over 40 years of law experience the firm was founded by Shanna Valentine, Mike Ely and Nick Reed. Holding three operational offices out of Dallas, Austin and Cedar Park, Texas, Ely Valentine & Reed law firm welcomes victims throughout the state of Texas. Their areas of practice range from automobile, pedestrian and bus accidents to dog bites, construction site injuries, and more. The firm is projected to be on the radar for reputable and growing law firms in the injury law space.

SOURCE Ely Valentine and Reed PLLC