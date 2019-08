A New Era of Performance: Acura Type S Concept to Debut at Monterey Car Week

"The return of Type S is a pivotal moment for Acura, sending a powerful message that we are committed to fulfilling the Precision Crafted Performance brand promise across our lineup," said Jon Ikeda, vice president and Acura Brand Officer. "Building on the return of NSX, our renewed commitment to Acura Motorsports, the introduction of the third-generation RDX and new Acura design direction, the Type S Concept represents another significant step in creating a new era for the Acura brand."

The return of Type S is the latest step in Acura's determined focus on its original and authentic Precision Crafted Performance brand values as manifested in the second-generation NSX supercar; the new performance-focused design direction of the Acura Precision Concept, key elements of which have been applied to new and refreshed current Acura models; the expansion of the Acura A-Spec line; and the success of the third-generation RDX, the first in a new generation of Acura models built from the ground up on Precision Crafted Performance.

History of Acura Type S

From 2001 through 2008, four Type S models set the standard for Acura performance in North America. Acura models carrying the Type S badge offered purposeful styling enhancements, increased levels of performance via higher output engines, aggressive suspension tuning and more powerful brakes.

Previous Type S Models:

2001-2003 3.2CL Type S

2002-2003 3.2TL Type S

2002-2006 RSX Type S

2007-2008 TL Type S

