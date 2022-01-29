A new generation OBD diagnostic tool launched On Kickstarter!

The new generation of Full OBD diagnostic tool by THINKCAR Tech. No only full OBD2 functions, but also OTA & diagnostic reports by Bluetooth transmission. Forget about your computer, let's keep all your historical diagnostic reports in your phone. You can check your all diagnostic reports from anywhere, and share for anyone . Within the Thinkdiag+ APP community, you can share and exchange automotive diagnostics experiences and anecdotes.

This time we have upgraded stronger materials to make the product last longer and the various repair scenarios are perfectly matched. 2.8 inch screen, bigger screen, more intuitive display. 9 Shortcut Key, reject cumbersome, faster detection of your vehicle. More shortcut keys for quick and direct use in various repair and DIY scenarios.

THINKOBD900 have upgraded stronger materials to make the product last longer and the various repair scenarios are perfectly matched. Featuring a reinforced structure for 1.2 tons of pulling force. Added circuit protection to protect your loving car safety, and the surface protects against scratches and scrapes, preserving the scanner a longer service life. Metal hooks at the bottom, perfect hanging in the garage.

Now we have five packages available at Kickstarter, let's check the following link: http://kck.st/3o9zeXY

