A New Generation of Leadership Takes Shape Within Level Agency

Emily Halpern has been promoted from Account Coordinator to Account Manager on Level Agency's B2B-2 Team. In this new role, Halpern will continue to build client relationships while also working to grow a team of Account Coordinators focused on skillfully managing every phase of the long B2B sales and marketing cycle.

"Emily is one of our rockstars when it comes to skillfully managing multiple client priorities and relationships while also carving out time to assist newer members of the team in advancing their skills," says Van Gorder. "We're confident that she'll meet the challenges of this new role head-on, and with a smile."

Abby Young will now serve as Media Manager for Level Agency's Ecommerce Team, working alongside newly minted Ecommerce Team Lead to guide client media strategy and train new members of the growing team.

"The Ecommerce Team is one of our fastest growing teams," explains Patterson. "In her time here at Level, Abby has proven herself to be resilient and tenacious – two qualities which will serve her well in the fast-paced Ecommerce world. We're excited to see her continued growth."

Dillan Nardulli has been promoted to the role Media Manager II and will bring significant media management experience to Level Agency's B2B teams. Nardulli will also be charged with helping to onboard and train Level's growing roster of Media Analysts, ensuring the Level lean marketing mindset and agency best practices are successfully passed along to the next generation of team members.

"Dillan is the perfect example of a team member who embodies our core values, specifically ownership and data-driven decisions," explains Van Gorder. "His attention to detail and respect for our client's business goals have been huge drivers in our company's success."

Ian Herzing will step into the role of Resource Manager, a new position within Level Agency. Herzing brings advanced project management knowledge and experience to the company and is an indispensable resource for agency clients and team members, alike. Herzing's focus will be on attracting and retaining top talent to facilitate agency growth. He will also continue the development of proprietary data models which will allow the agency to better forecast staffing needs and proactively onboard new employees or advance current team members to best meet the needs of clients.

"As we have continued to grow the agency and expand our team to include talent across North America, Ian's ability to operationalize best practices and ensure continuity of company culture has been incredibly valuable," explains Patterson. "We're lucky to have him on the team."

Dale Riether will step into the role of Creative Manager for one of Level Agency's B2B teams. He will also serve as the Nurturing and Automation subject matter expert within Level's Creative Center of Excellence. In this dual capacity, Riether will serve as a cross agency resource to ensure that all teams producing innovative creative deliverables for their clients.

"Any member of our team who has had a chance to work alongside Dale comes away energized and enthusiastic about the work they've created together," remarks Van Gorder. "I have no doubt that Dale, with his unique ability to push creative boundaries while also realizing the nuanced needs of each client, will shine in this new role."

About Level Agency:

Level Agency (www.level.agency) is a leading full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Pittsburgh with employees and clients across the country. Recently ranked #190 on the Inc. 500's Fastest-Growing Private U.S. Companies and one of Pittsburgh's Best Place to Work, Level Agency delivers powerful and comprehensive online solutions including multi-channel digital marketing, search engine optimization, lead generation, website development, ROI reporting, and much more. To learn more about Level Agency, check out the weekly podcast series "Test. Learn. Grow." wherever you get your podcasts.

