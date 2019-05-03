A New Horror Film "Amityville: Mt. Misery Road" Coming on DVD May 7th

NEW YORK, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The most haunted road in America, Mt. Misery Road in Long Island NY, comes alive in a new horror movie available May 7 at Walmart stores nationwide. Amityville: Mt. Misery Road is the chilling tale of a young married couple's journey on a byway near Amityville, N.Y. that has been cursed for hundreds of years.

Hide your loved ones - Amityville: Mt. Misery Road - horror movie 2019 A bone-chilling new horror film about the most haunted road in America - Amityville: Mt. Misery Road

The frightful story unfolds as Charlie and Buzi, played by Chuck Morrongiello and Karolina Morrongiello who are married in their real life, travel to the mysterious road, which is haunted by legendary stories of creatures such as Mothman and Hellhound and ghosts from an old, abandoned asylum. Buzi and Charlie fight to keep their sanity through one throat-clenching episode after another. But the force of evil gradually takes over and Buzi - an attractive young Florida newlywed, decays into a wrecked victim of the gloomy woods that squeeze tight against the haunted road.

Chuck Morrongiello, who directed Amityville: Mt. Misery Road, grew up on Long Island and has heard stories about the haunted road since childhood. "I sometimes used to play in the woods around Mt. Misery," he said. "But it was always the most scary and spookiest place to be." Chuck said. "I always thought it would make a great movie."

Chuck and Karolina created Amityville: Mt. Misery Road in a unique, organic way. Filmed on Long Island, the movie exudes a sense of unordinary realism. It won an award for the best motion picture at the Horror Hotel Festival in Ohio in 2018. Curt Wyka, Lloyd Goldstein and Joey Laspina also star in Amityville: Mt. Misery Road as supporting actors.

The Morrongiellos interviewed real people about their ghostly experiences before completing the movie. This bone-chilling drama is deeply rooted in historical tension and past tragedies. Centuries ago, as the first European settlers arrived on Long Island, Native American tribes tried to persuade them to avoid this forbidden area. They believed it to be cursed. Today, the road is a tourist attraction, and the location for the movie Amityville: Mt. Misery Road, tailor-made for all fans of horror movies and suspense thrillers.

Contact:

Chuck and Karolina Morrongiello

813-417-4131

214007@email4pr.com

https://www.facebook.com/amityvillemtmiseryroad/

https://www.amityvillemtmiseryroad.com/

SOURCE Chuck Morrongiello, Karolina Morrongiello