A New Look for the Best in Coffee at Home

Building on the success of the JURA ENA 8, it adds an artful new dimension to this collection of one-cup machines that fit comfortably anywhere. Small, stunning and simple, the ENA 8 features an appealing all-round design, with a cylindrical water tank inspired by premium crystal carafes. Bringing the gourmet coffee experience home, it can deliver ten different coffee specialties at the touch of a button – always freshly ground, not capsuled.

The ENA 8 Massive Aluminum is created by a unique production process for an exclusive look and feel, with solid aluminum panels. Absolute precision, clearance with minimal tolerances, and a premium-quality surface finish make it as impressive on the outside as it is on the inside.

The 2.8-inch TFT color display and clearly defined operating panels make the ENA 8 extremely easy to use. JURA's Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P.®) optimizes the aroma of a short ristretto or espresso. Fine foam technology creates airy, feather-light milk foam for cappuccino and other specialties. The best result in the cup, any way you like it, is the defining purpose of the ENA 8.

Water purity is ensured by your choice of filter: the CLEARYL Smart mini (1,000 oz. capacity) or CLEARYL Smart (2,000 oz. capacity). RFID technology detects filter use and adapts settings accordingly.

The ENA 8 measures just 10.7 by 12.7 by 17.5 inches, for a small footprint and easy placement under standard kitchen cabinets.

To enhance the JURA experience, the ENA 8 Massive Aluminum is compatible with JURA's Smart Connect (sold separately) with Bluetooth® communication, allowing it to be used with J.O.E.® (JURA Operating Experience), an exclusive, free app. With J.O.E., the user can easily operate the machine from a smartphone or tablet – to personalize favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, order filters and more.

