A New Mobile App for MLK Day: Every Footstep Counts in Virtual March at King Center
Tribal Planet Mobile App Creates Digital Footsteps with Pavegen to March for Global Social Justice on MLK Day and Beyond
Jan 20, 2020, 08:06 ET
ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On MLK Day Visitors to The King Center in Atlanta to Experience Interactive "March for Humanity" Energy-Producing Sidewalk to Demonstrate Support of Social Justice – Every Footstep Counts Just as Every Human Being Counts.
MONDAY JAN. 20 FROM 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. ET
WHO:
THE KING CENTER FOR NONVIOLENT AND SOCIAL CHANGE
TRIBAL PLANET, INC., Social Impact Technology, Marketing and Platform Developer
PAVEGEN SYSTEMS, Energy-producing Sidewalk Developer
WHAT:
Visitors to The King Center can experience a virtual "March for Humanity" by taking a step-by-step journey on a new energy-producing sidewalk. Each footstep will count in this global demonstration in support of social justice with a customized digital monitor and smartphone app developed by Tribal Planet.
WHEN:
MONDAY JANUARY 20
10:00 a.m. ET - Media Demo/Arrivals
11:00 a.m. ET – Exhibit Open to the Public
WHERE:
The King Center for Nonviolent Change
449 Auburn Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
FACTS:
Visitors to The King Center will be able to take a digital footstep journey along an energy-producing walkway to demonstrate their support of social justice. Every footstep will be counted through an interactive monitor and a unique smartphone app developed by Tribal Planet. Beyond the passive social media experience of a simple 'Like," the March for Humanity experience will give individuals a digital platform to take action in the real world where they can demonstrate that every footstep counts in the March for Humanity - just as every human being counts. Media and guests are welcomed to experience the virtual "March for Humanity" in Freedom Hall. Pavegen makes the digital sidewalks with dozens of global locations so people around the world will soon be able to be participate in the March for Humanity throughout 2020.
For more information, please visit www.MarchforHumanity.app
SOURCE Tribal Planet
