A New Mobile App for MLK Day: Every Footstep Counts in Virtual March at King Center

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On MLK Day Visitors to The King Center in Atlanta to Experience  Interactive "March for Humanity" Energy-Producing Sidewalk to Demonstrate Support of Social Justice – Every Footstep Counts Just as Every Human Being Counts.

The interactive "March for Humanity" exhibit at The King Center in Atlanta launches on MLK Day and enables individuals to take digital footsteps to support social justice using a new app platform from Tribal Planet and Pavegen Systems. Additional "March for Humanity" global locations will be added in 2020. To learn more please visit MarchforHumanity.app
Launching on MLK Day 2020, the March for Humanity App developed by Tribal Planet engages individuals about The King Center and social impact using an energy-producing sidewalk developed by Pavegen Systems. To learn more please visit www.MarchforHumanity.app
MONDAY JAN. 20 FROM 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. ET


WHO:              

THE KING CENTER FOR NONVIOLENT AND SOCIAL CHANGE

TRIBAL PLANET, INC., Social Impact Technology, Marketing and Platform Developer


PAVEGEN SYSTEMS, Energy-producing Sidewalk Developer   



WHAT:

Visitors to The King Center can experience a virtual "March for Humanity" by taking a step-by-step journey on a new energy-producing sidewalk. Each footstep will count in this global demonstration in support of social justice with a customized digital monitor and smartphone app developed by Tribal Planet.  



WHEN:            

MONDAY JANUARY 20

10:00 a.m. ET - Media Demo/Arrivals

11:00 a.m. ET – Exhibit Open to the Public


WHERE:        

The King Center for Nonviolent Change

449 Auburn Avenue NE


Atlanta, GA 30312



FACTS:       

Visitors to The King Center will be able to take a digital footstep journey along an energy-producing walkway to demonstrate their support of social justice. Every footstep will be counted through an interactive monitor and a unique smartphone app developed by Tribal Planet. Beyond the passive social media experience of a simple 'Like," the March for Humanity experience will give individuals a digital platform to take action in the real world where they can demonstrate that every footstep counts in the March for Humanity - just as every human being counts. Media and guests are welcomed to experience the virtual "March for Humanity" in Freedom Hall. Pavegen makes the digital sidewalks with dozens of global locations so people around the world will soon be able to be participate in the March for Humanity throughout 2020.



For more information, please visit www.MarchforHumanity.app

