A New Phone May Be At The Top Of Kids' Wish List in 2020

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays will be different in 2020, and with that, you're trying to get your child the perfect gift to offset some of the non-traditional celebrations. With Christmas a month away, you may want to take a look at Twigby.

If you think it is time for a cell phone for the kids, we have found just the right ones to bring them joy and allow them to stay connected safely to family and friends.

From a budget perspective, Twigby plans will help ease any concerns. Not ready for your child to have access to a data plan? You can choose to have no data by selecting wi-fi only. You can also set a data cap so they cannot go over data for the month. At Twigby, we work to meet the needs of both parents and kids. You manage your child's account and change plans easily through the Twigby app.

Great phones. Low prices.

At Twigby, we offer a variety of different phone options to our customers. Everything from basic to smartphone, iPhone to Android, and everything in between: we've got you covered! Visit our store to see what's available!

Another way we save our customers money is by offering what we call certified Twigby phones. These phones have been thoroughly inspected and refurbished to like-new condition. Each phone goes through a series of rigorous inspections and updated with the latest software. It is then tested to make sure our customers receive the highest quality phones. This is a great way to get your child a feature rich phone at an affordable price.

Why should parents choose Twigby?

Twigby offers parental controls, significant savings, and a 4.5 star rating from Google Customer Reviews. One of our customers stated, "I wanted to use Twigby for my kids' phones first. It worked so well on their phone that I switched my phone to Twigby too. Thank you for saving us money and providing great service." By Beth P. from Michigan

About Twigby

We believe that the traditional phone service "one price fits all" model across only one network is simply outdated. This premise has made Twigby one of the fastest growing U.S. providers.

