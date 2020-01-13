A New Powerhouse in Direct Contact Services for Businesses and Nonprofits

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QCSS, Inc. and Aria Communications Corporation are pleased to announce that QCSS has acquired Aria's business operations effective January 7, 2020, and that the larger combined entity now will be able to offer an expanded complement of direct contact services via telephone, online and direct mail to businesses, membership organizations and nonprofits. The combined business will operate under the QCSS name.

QCSS, founded in 1991, has a long history of providing businesses of all sizes with enhanced brand equity, customer loyalty and financial results. Its methodologies include inbound, outbound, help desk, inside sales, event management and lead generation. QCSS has proven to be the "gold standard" for businesses looking to outsource all or portions of its telemarketing needs.



Aria was founded in 1985 and has an even longer history of serving nonprofits and membership organizations nationwide, as well as providing custom outsourced business to business marketing and sales solutions. Aria also pioneered genuine handwritten direct mail with its industry standard AriaCards. Today, it offers a host of direct mail options built on the AriaCards platform for organizations of all stripes to choose from.

The combined organization now brings together this wide range of tools to better meet the needs of its clients and their customers, donors and members.

Cathy Karabetsos, President and founder of QCSS, stated, "We are thrilled to offer the expanded, highest quality services of Aria to our already best in class customer-focused offerings. We know that QCSS' and Aria's customers will benefit from the combined enterprise since both organizations have longstanding customer-centric philosophies of operation. Together, we look forward to bringing our synergies to market and expanding our reach nationwide."

Chuck Lucas, CEO of Aria, added, "I am pleased that in QCSS we found an organization wishing to carry on Aria's tradition of working hard to always exceed customers' expectations. And I want to express my deepest appreciation to the many wonderful organizations Aria has had the pleasure of working with over the past three plus decades, and to all Aria employees past and present who have served and will continue to serve those organizations so well."

Learn more about QCSS and Aria by visiting their websites: qcssinc.com and ariacallsandcards.com.

