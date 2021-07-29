A New Resource for Families in the Greater Wausau Area: A Therapy Center Designed for Children on the Autism Spectrum

ROTHSCHILD, Wis., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health has just opened the doors to a new center designed to meet the unique needs of children who are on the autism spectrum. The center is a colorful, child-friendly place created especially for young people with autism. Caravel previously offered in-home therapy in the Greater Wausau area. With the new clinic's doors open, parents now have the option of bringing their kids to Caravel to work one-on-one with therapists.

Founded in Wisconsin in 2009 by clinicians who specialize in childhood autism, Caravel has been helping families living with the challenge of an autism diagnosis for more than a decade. Caravel's newest center at 1480 County Road XX in Rothschild offers diagnostic evaluations, treatment, and family guidance. Clinicians have expertise in creating and leading individualized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment plans that help children with autism develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence.

"This new center gives Wausau-area families access to specialists who can help their children improve their communication and social skills through intensive ABA therapy," explained Jessica Meyer, Regional Director for Caravel in the Green Bay area. "Research tells us that autism can be reliably diagnosed by the age of two," according to Meyer. "This new center is a welcoming space where kids on the spectrum can get early, evidence-based treatment that helps them make the greatest gains possible."

"One in 54 kids in the U.S. has autism," according to Caravel's CEO Mike Miller. "There's both a high level of need for specialized services coupled with a shortage of providers in many communities. Caravel is committed to opening more centers to ensure that families have access to therapy that delivers better outcomes and changes lives," said Miller.

Caravel is accepting appointments for children ages 2 to 18. To learn more, visit www.caravelautism.com or call 715.800.3086.

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

