The drug that surprised everyone? A low-dose corticosteroid, prescribed commonly as medicine for respiratory illness, proved highly effective. Dexamethasone is an inexpensive and easy to manufacture drug that reduced deaths for patients on ventilators by one-third, and for patients receiving oxygen therapy by one-fifth. Peter Horby, one of the Chief Investigators for of the RECOVERY Trial, said, "'Dexamethasone is the first drug to be shown to improve survival in COVID-19."

In April, the Breathing Center published an article where the use of low-dose steroid medication was recommended as the only drug defense against COVID-19. The author of the article, A. Novozhilov MD, stated that this approach works because corticosteroids calm the immune response and inflammation in patients who develop respiratory complications, especially as the result of the virus. He explained why a common and low-cost drug like Dexamethasone that suppresses the immune system and prevents the release of substances in the body that cause inflammation should be used as a COVID-19 treatment.

Dr. Novozhilov, the medical heir of Dr. Buteyko, has dedicated his life to helping people with asthma, emphysema, bronchitis, pneumonia, and other respiratory problems. Following Dr. Buteyko's groundbreaking work, Dr. Novozhilov teaches people how to normalize their breathing by doing breathing exercises; however, in severe cases, he recommends a steroid medication taking in waves, in low, individually selected doses that minimizes the negative effect of steroid therapy.

Today, we are witnessing Dr. Buteyko's forward-thinking approaches being resurrected as some of the best practices in COVID-19 management. The exciting results from the RECOVERY Trial are in tune with Dr. Buteyko's recommendations.

Dr. Buteyko's trailblazing work also advocated treatments that, during the Coronavirus pandemic, are gaining new adherents. He recommended proning, avoiding hyperventilation, and improving mechanical ventilation by using lower oxygen – all of which are receiving renewed attention as doctors and medical staff observe improved patient outcomes.

From Dr. Novozhilov's perspective, the best protection from COVID-19 is a strong and healthy respiratory function. In his recent webinar, he explained how to control breathing to prevent viral infections and accelerate successful recoveries. A specific steroid protocol developed by Dr. Buteyko is available in the book Breathe To Heal, where the breathing normalization method is explained comprehensively.

Do we need to wait for another medical trial to start building up our respiratory health? A free CD Buteyko Breathing Exercises & Method is available for download; today, you can start learning how to practice Buteyko breathing exercises for overall health and prevention of COVID-19.

