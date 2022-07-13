A New Twist on a Wenzel's Farm Classic

Introducing Dill Pickle Flavor Wenzel's Farm Meat Sticks

MARSHFIELD, Wis., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wenzel's Farm, an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks has just added another fantastic flavor option to their popular line of meat sticks. "Dill Pickle" is now available and ready to rock your taste buds.

The new Dill Pickle flavor offers a unique and appealing taste that blends perfectly with Wenzel's naturally smoked meat. The new sticks are currently available in 8oz packages with a 2oz option coming later this year.

Wenzel's Farm Dill Pickle Meat Snacks

If you like the addicting taste of a good dill pickle, these snack sticks are for you. A very natural, authentic flavor presents itself, making for the perfect snack while on-the-go. Like all Wenzel's Farm snack sticks Dill Pickle has no MSG, no artificial colors, and is certified gluten-free.

Wenzel's Farm now offers 14 tasty snack stick varieties, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, perfectly seasoned and naturally smoked. A tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel's Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.

To see the complete line of Wenzel's Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

About Wenzel's Farm:

Tucked away in the heart of dairy land, and still operating on the family farmstead in which the brand originated, Wenzel's Farm is an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks and products. Using family recipes that have been handed down for generations, Wenzel's Farm has been producing quality Wisconsin meat products since 1949.

Contact : Jeff Bergmann

715.442.2078

[email protected]

SOURCE Wenzel's Farm