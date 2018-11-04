A New Up and Coming Product "PetCone" Provides a Better, Happier, Healthier and More Humane Way to Feed Our Pets

EUCLID, Ohio, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PetCone, which is currently raising funds through a Kickstarter campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/petcone/pet-cone-1 , is an innovative new pet feeding bowl that is specially designed to keep food centered and stable as pets eat, so that they enjoy a much more relaxed and calm experience — which is key for physical and emotional health. PetCone is ideal for pets of all ages: from wildly energetic puppies and kittens, to older and infirmed pets who no longer face the painful burden of literally chasing down their food.

Pet owners — or "pet parents" as they often proudly call themselves — are always looking for better ways to improve their companion's quality of life, and return the unconditional love and absolute loyalty that they receive each day. Now, pet owners can bring a whole new level of care and concern to daily feedings thanks to a groundbreaking new product called PetCone.

"Just imagine how we would feel if every time we took a bite of a meal, our plate would shift around, and we would have to start chasing it around the room," commented Bryan, the founder of PetCone. "Yet that is what millions of pets experience every day. It's very stressful for them. Now with PetCone, their food stays in place and is always where they expect it!"

Bryan, who got the idea for PetCone after watching his own dog struggle with conventional pet food bowls, also pointed out that a dysfunctional feeding contributes to significant food waste, which is bad for both household budgets and long-term pet health: "In many cases, pets eventually get fed up chasing their bowl around, and prematurely end their meal because they are frustrated or exhausted. This is not just a huge waste of money, but it is bad for pet health since it means they are not getting all of the calories, vitamins, minerals and nourishment that they need on a daily basis."

Pet owners who want to improve their beloved companion's quality of life — and perhaps even their quantity of life — can be part of the PetCone story by contributing to the company's Kickstarter campaign at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/petcone/pet-cone-1. Funds will be used to develop molds. In addition to supporting the company, backers can also have some fun by casting their vote for PetCone's new logo.

"Our pets love us unconditionally," added Bryan. "They are our best friends, and they hold a special place in our hearts. The least we can do is demonstrate our gratitude and appreciation by making their lives better, and that is what our groundbreaking product — simply called PetCone — is all about!"

SOURCE PetCone