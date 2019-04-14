A New Upcoming and Interesting Singer-Songwriter is Taking the Mash-Up to the Next Level

KEFAR SAVA, Israel, April 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli singer-songwriter Lital Yohay has released a unique mash-up song.

"Don't Miss Out On Me," the newest release from singer-songwriter Lital Yohay, is a unique mash-up that combines four of her originals songs, and she explains the development of the music as far back as Afro-Cuban groove and jazz music.

Lital explains that the evolution of the music came about by mixing different styles, keys and grooves together, which are switched from song to song.

The transition from electronic pop to jazz/soul to blues and, finally, to Latin funk gives the audience the feeling of dancing that will never end, happiness with groove, and reveling in the basic spirit of jazz music.

"Everything that the audience knows comes from jazz and everything is possible," said Lital, who hails from Kefar Sava, Israel. "There are no rules, you can do whatever you want in the music world, and there are no limits to creativity, even when it is uncommon and unacceptable in the music industry."

Lital's message is defiant - don't be afraid of your dreams, be bold and don't ever listen to what anyone is saying, only to your heart.

Lital, 32, was born and raised in Israel and comes from a family with two major celebrities who started the traditional eastern music culture in the area. Despite having a hearing disorder since she was born, caused from multiple ear infections and a major cyst removal surgery in one of her ears, Lital has passionately built her music career from the ground up, releasing new songs regularly and securing interviews with music journalists across the world.

Because of her hearing disorder, Lital can't perform with a whole band, so she goes acoustic or uses playbacks. This way she will not suffer from the loud noises on stage. When she is recording, her ears start corking without any notice, so she has to keep on going and give it her best.

In addition to making and producing music, she runs the Musical Soul School in Israel; there, she teaches vocals, drums and creative writing. She also manages artists and bands, combining her skills in public relations and marketing. Lately, Lital decided to take the next step when it comes to her marketing skills, and she offers a new copywriting service -- marketing content writing for businesses that want to evolve.

In 2018, Lital was selected to be interviewed for a book created as an inspiration for other singers that want to become famous in the worldwide music industry. The book will be out in an English version in the near future.

