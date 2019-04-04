A New Vision for Judaism: Author Terry Bookman Announces New Book 'Beyond Survival'

NEW YORK, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Terry Bookman announces the upcoming release of his new book titled, "Beyond Survival: How Judaism Can Thrive in the 21st Century." The 184-page book is set to hit the shelves in May of 2019 by the publisher Rowman & Littlefield. It will also be available in eBook format as well as a hardcover on Amazon.

Beyond Survival is said to challenge the current agenda, assumptions, mindset, and sacred cows of the Jewish establishment, which has largely accepted and become resigned to its communal decline. The book offers an alternative vision for the Jewish future. This includes the concept of the paradigm shift in which individuals can find an open and accepting community that joyously and creatively celebrates their sacred way of life. The book explains a future in which society can all grow and thrive.

In this, his fifth and latest, soon-to-be-released book, Rabbi Terry Bookman takes on the establishment. He writes:

"For the past two millennia, the Jewish people have become the world's experts at survival. Virulent anti-Semitism, pogroms, expulsions, exile, even genocide have honed our skills in this regard and made us strong. After all, who would have predicted that against all the odds of history, this tiny people would still be around? Yet here we are, both alive and well."

A new challenge, power and acceptance, according to Terry Bookman, calls on society to develop new skills as well as a new agenda, to change from merely surviving to thriving.

Meet Terry Bookman: Terry is a nationally known Jewish leader, author, educator, and co-founder of Eitzah: The Center for Personal and Community Transformation. Through his teaching and writing, he has reached thousands of community leaders nationally and internationally. Rabbi Bookman holds a Doctor of Divinity as well as numerous academic degrees and distinctions. He was voted one of the "Top 25 Pulpit Rabbis in America" by Newsweek.

