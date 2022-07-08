A new way for HR and People Operations leaders to showcase their learning and development activity with LinkedIn Profile Badges

"We are excited to offer our community an innovative, new way to celebrate being catalysts of change." Tweet this

People are looking for new ways to showcase their milestones and community affiliations. LifeLabs Learning Badges create a way to do that in a way that's digitally integrated with where these professionals spend the bulk of their networking time.

LifeLabs Learning Profile Badges are free, too, so any professional wanting to start acquiring badges can qualify simply by joining the LifeLabs community subscriber list and choosing their first community experience, from monthly learning and networking via Culture Club events to daily idea crowdsourcing on the POPs United Slack group .

"We are excited to offer our community an innovative, new way to celebrate being catalysts of change within the Human Resources and People Operations community," said LifeLabs Learning's Dr. of Marketing Bryetta Calloway. "We believe these badges won't just help individuals but also spark a culture of peer-to-peer learning, which benefits everyone. We can't wait to see these badges come to life on professional profile pages across our community and to watch that community continue to evolve and grow."

To learn more about LifeLabs Learning Badges, please visit lifelabslearning.com/community-and-event-badges.

