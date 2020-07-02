A New Way to Watch the Old West: The Lone Star Channel Launches on SLING TV and DistroTV

ROCKPORT, Mass., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lone Star Channel, a premier source of hundreds of hours of classic western film and television is coming to cord-cutting streaming platforms, SLING TV, STIRR and DistroTV. Available now on SLING TV and DistroTV and coming soon to STIRR, The Lone Star Channel offers a carefully curated line-up of classic western film and television from The Film Detective library, available 24/7 via its linear channel and on demand.

The Film Detective

The Lone Star Channel comes as the first in a series of content-specific channels from film restoration and distribution leader, The Film Detective. In addition to joining streaming line-ups on SLING TV, STIRR, and DistroTV, The Lone Star Channel will be featured on broadcast networks in major cities including Milwaukee, WI; San Antonio, TX; Del Rio, TX; Daytona Beach, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and San Francisco, CA.

"We are excited to program our library into content-specific networks with Lone Star being the first of several we anticipate in collaboration with our cord-cutting partners," said Phil Hopkins, founder of The Film Detective. "Western film fans will be able to experience the Old West, 24/7 from a single channel."

The rootinest-tootinest western television series beloved by households will return to screens on The Lone Star Channel, daily from 4:00AM - 1:00PM EST. Joining the line-up is Roy Rogers, wishing happy trails with episodes of The Roy Rogers Show (1951-1957) and one of television's longest running western series, Bonanza (1959-1973).

Accumulating an extensive collection of western musicals, Gene Autry, Tex Ritter, Roy Rogers and more singing cowboys will keep audiences dancing every afternoon. Musical westerns are followed daily by westerns in color with performances from Susan Hayward in Tulsa (1949), Randolph Scott in Rage at Dawn (1955), and Marlon Brando as star and director of One-Eyed Jacks (1961). With rediscovered titles continuously added to The Lone Star Channel's western line-up, the Old West has never looked so good!

Aligning with The Film Detective's channel availability on SLING TV, STIRR and DistroTV, The Lone Star Channel is available to stream for free with the DistroTV app, offered soon via Sinclair Broadcast Group's free ad-supported streaming service STIRR, and is available on SLING Free – no account or credit card required.

For more information and to view The Lone Star Channel schedule, visit https://www.thelonestarchannel.com.

About The Lone Star Channel:

The Lone Star Channel is a premier source of hundreds of hours of classic western film and television content, available to stream live and on-demand on SLING TV and DistroTV. Launched in 2020, The Lone Star Channel is derived from The Film Detective's extensive archive of classic film and television content, offering viewers a new way to watch the Old West.

