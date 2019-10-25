A Night In Rome To Celebrate The Giambattista Valli x H&M Collection

The timeless, ageless and effortless pieces of the Giambattista Valli x H&M collection came to life on a pink runway that featured a mix of models and personalities, including street casted true Romans. The show ended in a spectacular grand finale parade led by Kendall in the now famous red dress featured by the model in the campaign. Guests included Sofia Carson, Alexa Demie, H.E.R, Cameron Monaghan, Chiara Ferragni, and Chris Lee, all dressed in looks from the new collection.

After the fashion show and cocktail party, guests moved down Via del Corso to the Grand Hotel Plaza, another Roman landmark of timeless splendor and elegance for the after party hosted by DJ collective Circoloco, where Peggy Gou and Seth Troxler, as well as Clara3000, were playing.

"I created my fashion house in Paris, but I proudly claim my Roman origins: my heart will always belong to the Città Eterna, and this is why I chose Rome for the show, and in particular Palazzo Doria Pamphilj. With its eclecticism, Rome has integrally shaped my views and personality. It was wonderful to see it all come to life in my hometown," said Giambattista Valli.

"Hosting the Giambattista Valli x H&M launch event in what was a genuine Roman night full of fun and glamour with a 'Dolce Vita' spin, was absolutely delightful. The spirit of this unique collection came to life in rooms full of historic splendor, as the new wave of the Valli crew walked the runway, ready to take over the night and the streets," said Ann Sofie Johansson, H&M's Creative Advisor.

The Giambattista Valli x H&M collection - with womenswear, menswear, a first for Valli, and accessories - will be launched in select H&M stores worldwide, as well as on hm.com, November 7th, 2019.

