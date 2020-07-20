A Note of Appreciation From a Night-Shift Hospital Worker Fighting COVID-19, Prompts AJM Packaging to Donate More Than 250,000 Bags

DETROIT, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AJM Packaging has already donated more than 1 million paper bags to Detroit-area hospitals that have been using paper bags to store PPE. On Wednesday the company donated an additional 250,000 bags to Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, after an employee working on the night-shift to fight COVID-19, reached out to express her gratitude for AJM's products.

"On behalf of the nighttime pandemic crew, I wanted to say thank you for being a part of our nighttime operations in which we bag masks for the following day," wrote Houston hospital worker S. Coleman via AJM's website on May 30. "We were having a discussion one night and someone said, 'So many of our bags have the stamp FG W. [of AJM employee]. After pondering on who this person is spending our long night shifts with us, we decided to reach out and say thank you to FG W. for all you do! Because of you and your AJM company, we have a storage place for our masks in between wears. We hope that all is well with you and your family from our hospital night-shift family!"

After AJM leadership reached out to thank Coleman for her note, they made the decision to donate an additional 267,000 bags to the Houston hospital. Lync Logistics volunteered to cover the cost of transport.

"The fact that our products can help healthcare workers do their jobs more effectively makes us proud," said AJM's President Robert A. Epstein. "We're so appreciative of all the sacrifices healthcare workers are making right now. That S. Coleman and her team took the time out of their day to thank us means so much."

In the past week, AJM supported local hospitals in the Joplin community by donating almost half a million paper bags. In total, AJM has already donated 1.75 million bags to hospitals battling COVID-19. GMT Logistics and White Line Express donated freight services for the Michigan deliveries.

ABOUT AJM PACKAGING CORPORATION

Founded in 1957, AJM Packaging manufactures high-quality branded and private-label paper products. The Michigan-based company operates eight plants throughout the country, including its original Detroit manufacturing site. AJM was named 2018 Employer of the Year by SER Metro-Detroit. ajmpack.com

