A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes Clinical Study in Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543) today announced the completion of a clinical study in Japan for a product using Terumo's automated injection device developed in collaboration with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (TSE:4151, Kyowa Kirin).

Kyowa Kirin initiated the clinical study in February 2020, to evaluate the safety of the product which combines the drug G-Lasta® (generic name: pegfilgrastim (genetical recombination)) and an automated injection device.

G-Lasta is a drug for decreasing incidence of febrile neutropenia in patients receiving cancer chemotherapy, launched in Japan by Kyowa Kirin in 2014. The drug is generally administered at hospitals, at least one day after chemotherapy.

This investigational product has a function to deliver G-Lasta into the patient's body after a specified time. By applying the device on the same day of chemotherapy, it is expected to alleviate the patient's burden of revisiting the hospital, and also reduce the workload of healthcare providers.

Terumo's Alliance Division, a part of the General Hospital Company, is committed to developing partnerships with pharmaceutical companies. Based on Terumo's expertise on injection needles, syringes and other core technologies related to drug administration, the company will continue to meet the expanding needs of healthcare by developing novel drug delivery systems. Moving forward, Terumo will strive to promote an even better future for healthcare together with pharmaceutical companies.

About Terumo

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technologies, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

