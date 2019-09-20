A Novel Technique for Treating Infantile Umbilical Hernia named after Dr. Ganesh Kumar K Ammannaya

Research shows that the cord structures fail to fuse with the umbilical foramen that leaves a patent umbilical ring. When the ring fails to close, it results in an umbilical hernia. The medical world sees this as a benign condition, however parents and caregivers often get worried and anxious. Observations and medical studies have shown that the umbilical hernias usually close by 3 to 5 years of age. Findings have shown that more than 85% close by the age of 6 years on its own unless the defect is large (>1.5cm).

According to the team of researchers, reassurance and observation are the usual management approaches for the vast majority of patients. However, if the defect persists beyond the age of 6 years, it will require a procedure of surgery. Incarceration, although rare, does warn of urgent surgical evaluation and repair. Some might advise taping the hernia but that is not recommended as it has increased the rate of hernia resolution. However, it might cause significant skin breakdown as well as observed in some cases.

This study was conducted by Dr. Ganesh Kumar K Ammannaya & his wife Dr. Ninada Sripad on an infant born at a gestational age of 37 weeks and 4 days. The infant was born through an elective cesarean section. Medical tests showed the child healthy with a normal hematological and thyroid profile. This child was born with umbilical hernia, which was 2.5 x 2.5 cm in dimension. The size of the defect was found to be 1 x 1 cm.

The researchers treated the child conservatively through a simple and new technique. This requires an elastic crepe bandage. Precautions regarding good hygiene were maintained. It was also ensured that the crepe bandage was used throughout the day except while bathing. A crepe bandage, which measured roughly 6cm was used, hence it is advisable to use a broader crepe bandage. This is because a broader crepe will provide more stability and coverage. It will further assist in preventing displacement and will also aid in reducing the size of the hernia at all times when in use.

Findings showed that there was progress that was made from 4 weeks and which was completed through weeks 6-8. Finally, it was seen that the hernia disappeared completely at 8 weeks of treatment. This finding is indeed incredible, as it will reduce parents' anxiety and an infant's suffering in case of any complications.

