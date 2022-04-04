A. O. Smith to Hold First Quarter Conference Call on April 28, 2022

MILWAUKEE, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28, and has scheduled an investor conference call to follow at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

The call can be heard live on the company's website, www.aosmith.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the company's website after the live event. To access the archived audio replay, go to the "Investors" page and select the "First Quarter Conference Call" link.