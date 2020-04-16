A Pair of Millennials Leads Minnesota's Oldest Independent Agency Forward

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 promises to be an eventful year for Bolin. Not only is it the agency's 70th year in business, but it will be the first full year being led by a duo of talented millennials.

CEO Todd Bolin has promoted Justin Zwieg to Chief Creative Officer and Lindsey Denne to Chief Growth Officer. Both have been with the agency for over five years. According to Bolin, "Lindsey and Justin are both talented, natural-born leaders with complementary skill sets. They work extremely well together as a team, which will set themselves and the agency up for success, especially in these times of change and disruption."

Zwieg, formerly of Atomic Playpen, Campbell Mithun, and McCann, has already made a big impact with his leadership in modernizing the Bolin brand. "Brands are organic, and it's important to nurture them with a sense of purpose. Our brand is no exception. I'm pleased with the steps we've taken to reimagine Bolin, inside and out. From culture to capabilities, we're coming together as a team and helping each other grow."

Denne's new position as Chief Growth Officer is a natural evolution of her role at the agency. "We believe in creating honest relationships with our clients. Partnerships built on respect and integrity. We're here to help solve our client's problems and uncover new opportunities," said Denne. In her new role, Denne now oversees Bolin's new business efforts and entire client roster, which includes brands such as Menards, US Bank, LeafLine Labs, DAP, and Resideo.

Established in 1950, the Bolin agency was founded by Todd's father, Mike Bolin. Over its 70 years, the agency has evolved and adapted, outlasting many of its larger, more traditional contemporaries. It may just be Bolin's willingness to make bold changes that has ensured its 70-year success.

Zwieg noted, "Many business owners might shy away from giving us, as young professionals, the opportunity to lead and shape the business. It's a responsibility that Lindsey and I embrace and are extremely excited about."

Adding energy to the new vision for Bolin is another talented millennial, Michael Smith. As Director of Media & Connections, Smith understands the potential that new media technologies and analytics has for clients. According to Smith, "we delivered some pretty staggering results for clients this past year, and we're just starting to scratch the surface."

In addition, Bolin has recently added six new staff members, including Kris Growcott – Sr. Creative Director & Strategist, Ivan Trushin - Design Director, Shannon Fletcher - Copywriter & Strategist, Jessica Anderson – Dir. of Project Management, Mitchell Baker - Project Manager, and Aryanna Amos – Sr. Account Manager.

Denne adds, "We are a collaborative work-family who treats each other with respect. Like others, we've recently adapted our entire workflow to working remotely. While we miss being together in the office, I'm very proud of our entire team; we haven't skipped a beat."

Bolin has also launched a new website, refreshed with current work and a more refined design aesthetic. The agency promises there is much more to come. See us at www.bolinmarketing.com.

