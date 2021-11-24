A Pearl of Wisdom

With an engaging combination of high-profile case studies, first-hand experiences and enlightening research, The Intentional Leader is the essential guide to cultivating an authentic, effective and sustainable approach to leadership. From those decisive moments in which a difficult decision must be made, to the unguarded moments when our emotional, authentic selves manifest themselves for better or worse – this book explores the actions and outlooks that define leadership. The Intentional Leader clarifies that openness is key to genuinely effective leadership – as Emerson wrote, "The reason why the world lacks unity, and lies broken and in heaps, is because man is disunited with himself."

"A must-read for anyone who aspires to attain their peak powers as a leader. Hebert teaches us not only how to stay accountable to our vision but how to bring our core values into our daily operations and make leadership decisions from a place of deep integrity not expediency."

―Chip Conley, author of Wisdom at Work and founder of Modern Elder Academy

About the Author

Tim Hebert is a keynote speaker, writer, workshop facilitator, and the CEO and Founder of Trilix, a business and technology consulting firm. During his tenure as CEO and President of Atrion, a leading IT services firm, from 1987-2016, Tim grew the company to annual revenues of over $170 million and over 260 employees. Atrion was recognized on Inc. Magazine's list of fastest-growing private companies for eight years running and was a mainstay on CRN's Fastest-Growing Companies list.

Tim has spoken on intentional leadership, culture, and change at organizations such as Cisco, Panduit, Banco do Brasil, 1nservice, SUNY, NERCOMP, EANE, and Tech Collective, to name a few. He is the founder of the Always-On Symposium and the ON Conference.

For more information, please visit timhebert.com

SOURCE Tim Hebert