'A Perfect Score': SonicWall Capture ATP Aces Latest ICSA Lab Test, Finds More 'Never-Before-Seen' Malware Than Ever

SonicWall received a perfect score in the latest ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense test for Q1 2021. Tweet this

The ICSA Labs report states, "SonicWall Capture ATP did remarkably well during this test cycle — detecting 100% of previously unknown threats while having zero false positives" in ICSA's test environment. Standard ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense (ATD) testing targets vendor solutions designed to identify new threats that other traditional security products do not detect. Test focus on how effectively vendor ATD solutions detect these unknown and little-known threats while minimizing false positives.

First unveiled in 2018, RTDMI™ has also been awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The proprietary machine learning-based memory inspection technology is included as part of the multi-engine SonicWall ATP sandbox service.

As detailed in the latest 2021 SonicWall Cyber Threat Report, RTDMI technology discovered 268,362 'never-before-seen' malware variants in 2020, a 74% year-over-year increase. RTDMI is proven to proactively detect and block unknown mass-market malware, including malicious Office and PDF file types.

"Armed with more than a decade of machine-learning experience, RTDMI plays an essential role in quickly identifying destructive malware strands not detected by traditional sandboxing technology," said SonicWall SVP and Chief Technology Officer John Gmuender. "As cyberattacks continue to strengthen and escalate, so must technology and the creative thinking of researchers who work around the clock to ensure that organizations in all industries can advance their reliance on the digital and connected world."



SonicWall customers determined to stay ahead of today's complex threats have become increasingly reliant on Capture ATP with RTDMI technology, as seen by an increased attach rate from 27% to almost 60% since the technology was unveiled in 2016. Recognized by customers for its superior threat protection and value, Capture ATP is requested by more than 70% of customers using enterprise-grade SonicWall NSa firewalls in their deployments.

SonicWall next-generation firewalls have also earned ICSA labs Enterprise Firewall certification, the highest level of firewall certification to date and is based on comprehensive and robust performance testing. ICSA Labs, an independent Verizon test lab, conducts testing and certification of security and health IT products, as well as network-connected devices, to measure product compliance, reliability, and performance for most of the world's top technology vendors.



About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE SONICWALL INC

Related Links

www.sonicwall.com

