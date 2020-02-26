A Perfect Steak in 5 Minutes with Verde Farms' New Premium Sous Vide Product Line

Sous vide and reverse-sear have been a trend among chefs and in-the-know foodies, but the power of this cooking method will now invade the grocery meat case alongside its raw counterparts. By seasoning its 100% grass-fed, organic ribeyes and butcher's steak medallions with a savory steakhouse rub, vacuum-packing, and slow-cooking the meat over low heat for over an hour, Verde has made it possible for consumers to prepare an amazingly tender, flavorful, and completely foolproof steak in under 5 minutes.

At home, preparation is easy: simply open the vacuum-sealed steak, sear it on a hot pan or grill for 3 minutes to produce a beautiful crust, and then let the steak rest for 2 minutes. Whether served alongside a favorite side dish or sliced for salads and sandwiches, consumers will bite into a steak that's perfectly seasoned and evenly pink from edge to edge, every time. Gone is the idea that great steaks are only for grill season or special occasions. Simply Sear It! is a solution for shoppers who may not feel confident cooking beef, as well as for proven "steak masters" who will appreciate premium beef that can be prepared with convenience and surefire consistency.

Taking the power of sous vide even further, Verde has also created a range of fork-tender Simply Sear It! Steak Strips and Simply Shred It! Beef Shreds with elevated flavors like Carne Asada and Teriyaki made with all organic ingredients. Slow-cooked for more than 10 hours, they complete a wide variety of dishes from tacos to stir-fries and offer the same 5-minutes-or-less preparation that will become the go-to protein for modern consumers – especially Millennial families. With the everyday demands of busy careers and family life, shoppers want convenient options that don't compromise on quality, taste, or responsible raising methods.

The full line of 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised organic varieties include:

Simply Sear It!™ Steaks

Simply Sear It! Steakhouse Ribeye Steak



Simply Sear It! Steakhouse Butcher's Steak Medallions

Simply Sear It!™ Steak Strips

Simply Sear It! Steakhouse Steak Strips



Simply Sear It! Carne Asada Steak Strips



Simply Sear It! Teriyaki Steak Strips

Simply Shred It!™ Beef Shreds

Simply Shred It! Tangy BBQ Beef Shreds



Simply Shred It! Barbacoa Beef Shreds



Simply Shred It! Savory Beef Shreds

Growing Distribution in Natural

Already the leading U.S. provider of 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised, organic beef, Verde continues to expand its range of innovative products and distribution in natural and specialty retailers like Fresh Thyme and Bristol Farms. Verde plans to accelerate this growth with the addition of David Ernest, who joins the Verde team as Director of Natural and Specialty Sales. With more than fifteen years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Ernest most recently led double-digit growth for Teton Waters Ranch, adding new accounts including Central Market, New Seasons, and Raley's, while also managing Costco programming.

Annual Meat Conference

On March 2-4, attendees of the American Meat Conference at the Gaylord Opryland Resort may visit booth #119 to sample Verde Farms new Simply Sear It! product lines. As a sponsor, Verde will also be providing breakfast to attendees on Tuesday, March 3 from 7AM-8AM, serving up Steak & Eggs (featuring Verde Farms Simply Sear It! 100% Grass-Fed Organic Ribeye Steak) and Chorizo & Eggs (featuring Verde Farms 100% Grass-Fed Beef Chorizo and Queso Sausages). The team will be onsite to discuss how Verde's superior service and full range of 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised raw, ready-to-cook, and fully-cooked products can help customers grow their meat department sales and profitability.

About Verde

A pioneer in the grass-fed beef movement, Verde Farms was founded in 2005 with a mission to bring the taste and benefits of grass-fed beef to everyone. Today Verde is the leading provider of 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised, organic beef for both retail and food service customers in the US. Verde Farms partners with a global network of family farmers who share the company's passion for high quality and exceptionally-tasting beef raised with respect for animal welfare where feedlots and growth hormones are never part of the picture. To learn more about Verde Farms, visit us at VerdeFarms.com, or on Facebook or Instagram.

