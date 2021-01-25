A Place For Mom Honors A Third Of Atria Senior Living's U.S. Portfolio

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Senior Living is proud to announce that 55 communities have been honored as a SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Senior Living 2021 award winner by A Place for Mom, Inc. (APFM), the largest senior living referral service in North America. The exclusive designation honors only the top three percent of senior care providers across the United States and Canada. The Best of Senior Living honor represents the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, determined by the reviews of seniors and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com, the nation's largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services.

Senior Living Industry is a Critical Category in Caring for Our Aging Population

Reflected in many of the top reviews, the Senior Living industry has remained a critical industry throughout the pandemic. A Place for Mom surveyed families that moved into a senior living community over the past six months with 86% of caregivers indicating that COVID did not influence their decision to move their loved one into a community during the pandemic, mainly as a result of seniors needing care beyond what could be provided at home. More so, caregiver fatigue became a reality with 77% of caregivers reporting that they have been overwhelmed by the demands of caring for a senior since the pandemic began.

"The pandemic has not slowed the need for seniors to find the right place to live the next chapter of their lives," said Sanela Graziose, Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications at Atria Senior Living. "We're proud that this year is the largest number of Atria communities A Place for Mom has ever recognized with this distinction. It's evident from family and resident reviews that senior living remains an ever-growing need."

In a year when the COVID-19 pandemic affected every industry, including senior living, the Best of Senior Living Awards help affirm Atria's commitment to a safer and more engaged environment for seniors, keeping residents and families connected to each other, and enabling seniors to live their best lives regardless of the circumstances. Atria communities are currently hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and throughout the pandemic have managed evolving COVID-19 disease activity with escalated safety protocols under the mantra of "Stay Safe, Stay Together." Atria's safety protocols include ongoing testing, strict safety protocols, expanded telehealth and opportunities to connect safely with other residents and family. In addition, Atria's proprietary well-being app communicates resident COVID-19 symptom tracking and important announcements in real time.

"During a year that challenged all of us, and particularly frontline healthcare workers, senior living communities demonstrated resilience going above and beyond to keep residents safe, healthy, and happy," said Sue Johansen, Senior Vice President, Community Network, at A Place for Mom. "Of the nearly 45,000 senior living care providers in North America currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com and hundreds of thousands of reviews, only the top 3% were recognized with this prestigious award, simply by providing the highest level of care that residents and their families deserve."

The following Atria communities received the Best of Senior Living 2021 award winner by A Place for Mom:

Atria Willow Wood - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Atria Park of Baypoint Village - Hudson, FL

Atria Carrollton - Carrollton, TX

Atria Willow Park - Tyler, TX

Atria Westchase - Houston, TX

Atria Sugar Land - Sugar Land, TX

Atria Chandler Villas - Chandler, AZ

Atria Campana Del Rio - Tucson, AZ

Atria Covina - Covina, CA

Atria Encinitas - Encinitas, CA

Atria Collwood - San Diego, CA

Atria Hacienda - Palm Desert, CA

Atria Newport Plaza - Newport Beach, CA

Atria San Juan - San Juan Capistrano, CA

Atria Del Sol - Mission Viejo, CA

Atria Burlingame - Burlingame, CA

Atria Daly City - Daly City, CA

Atria Park of San Mateo - San Mateo, CA

Atria Evergreen Valley - San Jose, CA

Atria Carmichael Oaks - Carmichael, CA

Atria El Camino Gardens - Carmichael, CA

Atria Woodbriar - Falmouth, MA

Atria Glen Cove - Glen Cove, NY

Atria Penfield - Penfield, NY

Atria Longmeadow Place - Burlington, MA

Atria Bay Spring Village - Barrington, RI

Atria Cutter Mill - Great Neck, NY

Atria Forest Hills - Forest Hills, NY

Atria on Roslyn Harbor - Roslyn, NY

Atria Bell Court Gardens - Tucson, AZ

Atria Valley Manor - Tucson, AZ

Atria Kew Gardens - Kew Gardens, NY

Atria Lynbrook - Lynbrook, NY

Atria West 86 - New York, NY

Atria Forest Lake - Columbia, SC

Atria Darien - Darien, CT

Atria Merrimack Place - Newburyport, MA

Atria Park of Lake Forest - Sanford, FL

Atria Rye Brook - Rye Brook, NY

Atria Woodlands - Ardsley, NY

Atria Park of Tucker - Tucker, GA

Atria Rancho Peñasquitos - San Diego, CA

Atria Greenridge Place - Rocky Hill, CT

Atria Maplewood Place - Malden, MA

Atria Park of St. Josephs - Jupiter, FL

Atria Tarzana - Tarzana, CA

Atria Canyon Creek - Plano, TX

Atria at Foster Square - Foster City, CA

Crestavilla - Laguna Niguel, CA

Atria Villages of Windsor - Lake Worth, FL

Atria Norwood - Norwood, NJ

Atria at River Trail - Bolingbrook, IL

Atria Glenview - Glenview, IL

Atria Englewood - Englewood, CO

Atria Almaden - San Jose, CA

Atria Cinco Ranch - Katy, TX

For more information about Atria's response to COVID-19, please visit AtriaSafeTogether.com . For more information about the Best of 2021 Senior Living Awards, please visit www.senioradvisor.com/awards/best-assisted-living .

Atria Senior Living is a leading operator of independent living, assisted living, supportive living and memory care communities in more than 185 locations in 25 states and seven Canadian provinces. Atria is the residence of choice for more than 18,000 older people, and the workplace of choice for more than 13,000 employees. The company creates vibrant communities where older adults can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in the world. For more information about Atria, visit AtriaSeniorLiving.com or follow the company on Facebook . For career opportunities and more information about working for Atria, visit AtriaCareers.com .

A Place for Mom is an online platform connecting families searching for senior care services with a team of experienced advisors providing insight-driven and personalized solutions. Its mission, as the leader in senior care advisory, is to be a trusted destination for families and our community customers. They are a quickly growing organization with over 500 senior living experts connecting hundreds of thousands of families every year to one of its community customers. For more information, visit www.aplaceformom.com .

SeniorAdvisor.com is the leading consumer ratings and reviews site for senior living communities and home-care providers across the U.S. and Canada. The innovative website provides easy access to the information families need when making a senior care decision and features more than 240,000 trusted reviews and advice from local residents and their loved ones. For more information, visit www.SeniorAdvisor.com .

