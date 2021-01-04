A Plant-Based Change of Pace: Dunkin' Starts 2021 with the Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the trend of Americans adding plant-based options to their diet blossoms, Dunkin' continues to give on-the-go consumers more ways to easily make plant-based food and beverages part of their day. Following the success of last year's Beyond Sausage® Breakfast Sandwich launch, the brand is beginning 2021 by adding another plant-based protein patty to its menu, teaming up with America's #1 veggie brand, MorningStar Farms®, to launch the new Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich, a flavorful, meatless sandwich that doesn't sacrifice on taste, now available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide.

The Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich features a MorningStar Farms Black Bean Patty packed with southwest flavors, layered with an egg white omelet filled with spinach, bell peppers, and onions, topped with aged white cheddar cheese, served on a multigrain thin. With 410 calories, 26 grams of protein, and 23 grams of whole grains, the new sandwich is the perfect on-the-go option for a new year and a new start.

For Dunkin's most loyal guests, the brand has made it simple to start 2021 with a plant-based change of pace. Now through January 26, Dunkin' is giving its DD Perks® members 2X points with purchases of the Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich, Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, or a creamy and delicious Oatmilk Latte*.

According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin', "Dunkin' is proud to expand our plant-based offerings with the introduction of the new Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich to meet the needs of our guests and provide the flexitarian and vegetarian options they crave to keep running any time of day."

"This sandwich is really exciting for MorningStar Farms because it delivers a veggie-centric option for Dunkin' guests, giving them a great plant-based protein patty," said Dara Schuster, Senior Director of Marketing, Plant Based Protein at Kellogg Company. "The sandwich has a kick of heat from the MorningStar Farms Black Bean Patty, offering a flavorful breakfast sandwich that packs 26 grams of protein and celebrates real recognizable ingredients. Flexitarian eating is on the rise and we're thrilled to deliver new menu items that can satisfy everyone."

Over the past two years, Dunkin' has stood apart for democratizing trends and making plant-based picks more accessible when eating on the run. In 2019, Dunkin' launched the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, becoming the first nationwide U.S. quick service restaurant brand to serve Beyond Breakfast Sausage®. Expanding the brand's menu options, the Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich offers Dunkin' guests a new choice featuring a more traditional veggie patty, whereas the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich is designed to deliver the delicious taste and texture of Dunkin's iconic sausage breakfast sandwich. In 2020, with oatmilk's popularity soaring, Dunkin' introduced vegan-friendly Planet Oat Oatmilk to its menu in 100% of its U.S. locations. Dunkin' guests can add almondmilk or Planet Oat Oatmilk to any Dunkin' beverage.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

*Excludes Beyond Sausage® Wake-up Wrap® and Southwest Veggie Wake-up Wrap®.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

Media Contact:

Caroline Medeiros

Dunkin' Brands

[email protected]

781-737-5200

SOURCE Dunkin'