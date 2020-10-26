A Plus Business Coaching & Marketing LLC Helps Entrepreneurs Build Their Legacies Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance experts are elated as A Plus Business Coaching & Marketing LLC (APBCM) has finally rolled out their Business Credit Finance Program. APBCM provides a unique and efficient cash and credit access program that offers business owners easy access to financing options for their businesses.

By providing clients with access to the largest supply of financial options than any other stand-alone system in the world, securing funding to expand and invest is a less difficult task for business owners. "Access to money has always been one of the biggest challenges an entrepreneur faces," says Jesikah Marie, CEO of A Plus Business Coaching & Marketing LLC. "Through our Business Credit Finance Program, entrepreneurs can quickly access capital to fund their business or invest in additional ventures. Our model for business credit building and our customized one-on-one coaching is designed to help our clients secure the necessary capital needed to grow their business while providing a tailored, educational experience."

APBCM's Business Credit Finance Program helps small to mid-sized business owners with the initial steps of setting up their business to ensure they are approved for financing. Business owners can acquire an excellent business credit score and also have access to one-click access and easy online approvals. What sets APBCM apart is their Finance Program provides concierge one-on-one coaching. Offering a team of certified Business Advisors and Finance Officers is an added value offered to the unique experience of learning and developing the legacy of others. "We believe building a business is building a legacy and understand the complex needs and knowledge gaps entrepreneurs can face. We take pride in helping bridge the gap and coaching our clients every step of the way."

The Business Credit Finance Program also provides clients access to the largest database of vendor and revolving account sources offering business credit with no personal guarantee required. For entrepreneurs, this means access to credit for their business without personal liability or a personal guarantee. So, even business owners hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic will still qualify. "Our clients can easily be approved for well over $50,000 in business credit within their first 6 months using our program with major merchants business owners frequently use including companies such as Office Depot, Lowes, and Amazon." Additional financing options available include SBA loans (SBA 7a and 504 loans) factoring loans, equipment loans, credit lines, merchant cash advances, 401k financing, securities-based lines of credit, and many more are all available through the program. "Now business owners have access to all real cash and credit sources for their business in one place," says Jesikah.

APBCM offers business owners access to the funds they need to grow and expand their companies. They plan to expand into personal credit and additional services come 2021. To learn more about A Plus Business Coaching & Marketing LLC, you can visit http://www.aplusbusinesscm.com or contact at [email protected].

SOURCE A Plus Business Coaching & Marketing LLC