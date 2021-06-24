A Powerful Protein Powder For Anyone

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Paleo Protein was developed out of a desire to provide a protein-rich supplement that is hypoallergenic in every possible way. This accessible focus doesn't just apply to the ingredients, either. The brand's creators have also bent over backward to keep their products as affordable as possible, ensuring that they can be used by anyone, anywhere.

Tailor Made Nutrition is a brick-and-mortar operation that runs out of Woodbury, Minnesota. The organization operates a storefront that has provided a steady supply of hypoallergenic foods and professional line of supplements to a bevy of local customers — including clinicians and medical doctors — for over a dozen years.

Needless to say, the Tailor Made brand is well-versed in the area of providing accessible, allergen-friendly foods. This past experience proved pivotal when the organization, headed by President and visionary Jeff Landro, recently decided to launch a new line of beef protein products under the label Ultimate Paleo Protein.

The central vision of the new venture was to create a line of effective protein powders that could be used by anyone. Each ingredient was painstakingly chosen in meaningful amounts, starting with the decision to opt for grass-fed, pasture-raised beef protein as a clean, superior, dairy-free form of protein that was very easy to absorb. The final line of elite products remained dairy-, gluten-, soy-, and egg-free as well as non-GMO, keto-friendly, and obviously paleo — it's in the name, after all.

While the development of these much-needed products was already an accomplishment in and of itself, the Tailor Made team didn't stop there. They also worked diligently to keep the price of their new creation as low as possible. Of course, there are always going to be costs associated with an elite yet accessible product of this nature. However, the folks behind the label have gone to great pains to make sure that the price per serving of their products remains one of the best in the market.

From quality of ingredients to an impressively low price point, Ultimate Paleo Protein has remained firmly within reach of its target demographic of "all ages and activity levels from young to old." It doesn't matter if a customer is a child of six or a 90-year-old grandparent, an athlete or a desk jockey, unrestricted by their diet or managing an allergy, Ultimate Paleo Protein is designed to meet the nutritional needs of everyone, everywhere.

