A Powerhouse Duo: IOOGO's CFO Program and Accounting Services are Helping Business Owners Focus on What Matters Most

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There comes a time in every small business owner's entrepreneurial journey where they are forced to take a look in the mirror and decide if they are comfortable in the chaos, or if they are ready to outsource critical tasks to a team of seasoned professionals. Far too often, CEOs and business owners pigeonhole themselves into a stuck mindset by taking on tasks and initiatives that distract from innovation and growth. As brands and small businesses grow, the need for professional guidance grows along with it. IOOGO, the industry-leading accounting and tax service provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its premier CFO program designed to catapult brands into a growth mindset through strategic business leadership.

Acting as a comprehensive finance institution for any business, the IOOGO team takes the heavy lifting off of CEOs and business owners, to empower them to refocus their mindset to usher in an era of sustainable growth. In a digital landscape flooded with self-proclaimed gurus, IOOGO's CFO Program and exclusive accounting services provide a powerful roadmap to success rooted in strategic leadership, unparalleled experience, and impeccable customer service.

IOOGO masterfully bridges the gap between professionalism and accessibility when it comes to onboarding a seasoned Chief Financial Officer. Designed specifically to support small businesses and entrepreneurs, IOOGO's vetted team of professionals offers a multi-pronged business approach to take a front seat in managing day-to-day banking operations and capital fundraising to ensure sustainability.

Leveraging the skills and experience of the industry's finest, IOOGO's team helps businesses not only manage their finances, but level up their marketing and sales initiatives, optimize processes to increase ROI, present financial reports along with analysis to support decision-making, lead fundraising, and much more.

"We saw too many startups and small businesses require more advanced accounting solutions to make better business decisions or take their fundraising efforts to the next level. It only made sense that we expand our service offering and continue to be an all-in-one solution for businesses." – Kristy Alballero, COO, IOOGO Inc

IOOGO's mission is to walk alongside like-minded business owners to cultivate a strategic partnership that empowers owners to focus on what matters most, without sacrificing peace of mind. The new CFO Program fuses seamlessly with IOOGO's accounting services to bring this purpose-driven vision to fruition.

About IOOGO

IOOGO is a Tax and Accounting software and services company based in Texas. Founded in 2017 by Josh and Kristy Alballero, IOOGO takes the hassle out of business logistics to help busy individuals and CEOs get back to focusing on growing their business. IOOGO's proprietary technology allows individuals and small businesses to offload their books, taxes, accounting, tax planning, budgeting, audits, R&D Tax Credit, and CFO services to the IOOGO tax and accounting professionals.

