A Private Ski Slope in the Magnificent Japanese Snow Mountains! 2019-2020 Ski Season Opening of LOTTE Arai Resort

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you haven't decided where to go during this ski season, turn your eyes towards the Japanese skier's paradise, LOTTE Arai Resort.

Operated by LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS, the LOTTE Arai Resort will open for the 2019-2020 ski season December 14, 2019. Since its completion in December 2017 in Myoko City, LOTTE Arai Resort has hosted the FIS Cup 2020 of the International Ski Federation (FIS), the Freeride World Qualifier (FWQ), and the Snowboard Masters (SBM) for three consecutive years. LOTTE Arai Resort was ranked 1st in 4 categories of the 2019 Ski Asia Awards including 'Japan's Best Ski Resort.' Over 50,000 skiers visited the resort last season, proving that this is Asia's premium adventure resort.

Visitors can easily travel between the hotel and ski slope due to the Ski-In, Ski-Out Resort. The resort has over 6 square miles of ski grounds. Its longest ski slope is 3.2 miles long. The resort's fifteen courses are designed to provide different levels of difficulty, enabling both beginners and professionals to enjoy skiing. The resort is also an excellent place for Backcountry Skiing, as 80% of the mountain is covered with uncompressed snow. The LOTTE Arai Resort runs an English Snowsports School. Visitors can take lessons taught by a former member of the Australian national ski team. The school's excellence was acknowledged when Ski Asia designated it as 'Japan's best Snowsports school.'

The resort's Hoshizora Outdoor Hot Spring offers a serene relaxation paradise. The spring's thermal water is drawn from 5,740 feet underground. SPA MANNA, a new facility due to open this season will introduce a program combining forest baths, yoga, Pilates and the healing power of the surrounding natural landscape. Also enjoy a spa, swimming pool, and 12 food and beverage locations.

To commemorate the opening of the third ski season, a special Ski Mania package will be offered from December 21, 2019, to March 15, 2020. This package consists of a one-night stay, one-day pass for the adult ski lift, and free admission to the Hoshizora Hot Spring. This will be available at 24,000 Japanese yen per person (plus VAT), which is equivalent to a 20% discount on the individual tickets.

