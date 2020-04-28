A Promising Future for Natural Health Brand Canna Hemp™

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the online retail market is experiencing a surge in sales, with more Americans buying products from home, online sales of CBD have followed suit. In 2020, the online sale of CBD products grew by an impressive 260%.

Nevada-based brand, Canna Hemp™ has been producing high-quality CBD wellness products since its inception in 2016, and has a diverse range of products for sale online through their e-commerce website, cannahemp.com. The US-based brand stands out in a saturated industry for their emphasis on third-party testing on all of their CBD, ensuring both consistency, and potency in all of their products.

CBD, or cannabidiol, comes from the plant Cannabis sativa. CBD does not produce the "high" feeling that is usually associated with its cannabinoid cousin, THC, which means that CBD products can be legally sold.

Canna Hemp™ says that one of the biggest issues in their industry is that not all CBD products are created equal. CBD has experienced a lot of inconsistencies concerning the quality of products on the market. "The difference between our products and other products," says Canna Hemp™'s founder Chris Rebentisch, CEO of 1933 Industries, is that once customers try our products, they don't go back to what they were using before."

Canna Hemp™'s diverse range of products and ultra-consistent sourcing of ingredients, makes the company one of the more reliable sources of quality CBD products on the market.

Whether it's a difference in dosage, content, or composition of ingredients, Canna Hemp™ scores higher than their competition on all counts. Canna Hemp™ produces a wide variety of product lines in their state-of-the-art facility in Nevada, which includes topical, creams, balms, ointments, tinctures, capsules, elixirs, and more. All of the CBD is supplied by licensed, certified hemp handlers in Colorado and Nevada and all CBD is triple tested to ensure that only the very best, and fully legal, ingredients are utilized. In addition, many Canna Hemp™ products are made with TerpFX™, the company's proprietary blend of terpenes developed to mimic profiles of cannabis strains that have varied effects.

The online retail market is experiencing a boom as more and more people are in need of safe ways to purchase products remotely, and Canna Hemp™ is prepared to accommodate the rise in demand. Canna Hemp™'s commitment to the grade, quality, and consistency of their products has brought them continued recognition in the health and wellness space.

Please direct inquiries to:

Vassili Nawn

(561) 347-2227

[email protected]

SOURCE Canna Hemp