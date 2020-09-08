A Quick & Simple Casserole Guaranteed to Tempt Your Taste Buds

INGREDIENTS

1 Can (10.5 oz.) Cream of Chicken Soup

1 ½ Cups Hot Water

1 Box (7 oz.) Tony Chachere's Creole Roasted Chicken Rice Dinner Mix

1 Can (15.25 oz.) Corn with Peppers, Drained

2 Cups Shredded Chicken (Rotisserie Chicken Works Well)

3 Tbsp. Unsalted Butter, Melted

1 Tsp. Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning

1 ½ Cups Colby Jack Cheese, Shredded

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 50 Minutes

Serves: 6

Preheat oven to 350°F and lightly spray a 2-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, whisk the cream of chicken soup and the hot water together until combined. Add in the Tony's Creole Roasted Chicken Dinner Mix and mix well. Add the corn, chicken, butter and Tony's Original Creole Seasoning and mix to combine. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and wrap tightly with aluminum foil. Bake for 45-55 minutes or until the rice is tender. Fluff the rice with a fork and sprinkle the cheese over the top. Wrap again with the foil and allow to rest for 5-10 minutes or until the cheese has melted. Serve and enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.

